IPL 2021: “The dive we missed in CWC19” – Fans troll MS Dhoni after he puts in dive for CSK

MS Dhoni survived a close shave after coming out to bat against the Rajasthan Royals. The 39-year-old put in a rare dive in a bid to safely make it back to the crease.
The Chennai Super Kings skipper later got off the mark in IPL 2021. But it could all have been very different had MS Dhoni not pulled out the dive early on.
He came out to bat after Suresh Raina was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya. Facing Rahul Tewatia for his third ball of the innings, MS Dhoni pushed one to cover and set off for a single.
But Ravindra Jadeja sent the CSK skipper back, and MS Dhoni had to put in a dive to make it back to the crease. Although MS Dhoni survived the early scare, replays showed the CSK skipper wouldn’t have made it had he not dived.
Known for being lightning quick between the wickets, the legendary skipper isn’t known for putting in dives. Many fans picked up on the rare MS Dhoni dive, with Twitter home to some of the best reactions.
Fans amazed by rare MS Dhoni dive
Twitter was full of interesting reactions after MS Dhoni put in a dive against Rajasthan Royals. Many wondered whether it was MS Dhoni’s first dive in the IPL, while others tried to remember the last time they saw ‘Thala’ dive. Others praised MS Dhoni's commitment to the game, with fans impressed with the skipper.
World Cup 2019 makes a comeback after MS Dhoni puts in the dive
As expected, many fans couldn’t help but make a reference to the infamous India vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup semi-final. MS Dhoni found himself agonisingly short of the crease during the showpiece event, as Martin Guptill’s direct hit ended India’s hopes of a win.
After MS Dhoni dived for CSK, many fans wrote how it could all have been different had MS Dhoni done the same for India. Some also came up with a few harsh memes, trolling the Indian skipper for his dive on Monday.