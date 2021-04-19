IPL 2021: “The dive we missed in CWC19” – Fans troll MS Dhoni after he puts in dive for CSK

MS Dhoni survived a close shave after coming out to bat against the Rajasthan Royals. The 39-year-old put in a rare dive in a bid to safely make it back to the crease.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper later got off the mark in IPL 2021. But it could all have been very different had MS Dhoni not pulled out the dive early on.

He came out to bat after Suresh Raina was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya. Facing Rahul Tewatia for his third ball of the innings, MS Dhoni pushed one to cover and set off for a single.

But Ravindra Jadeja sent the CSK skipper back, and MS Dhoni had to put in a dive to make it back to the crease. Although MS Dhoni survived the early scare, replays showed the CSK skipper wouldn’t have made it had he not dived.

Known for being lightning quick between the wickets, the legendary skipper isn’t known for putting in dives. Many fans picked up on the rare MS Dhoni dive, with Twitter home to some of the best reactions.

Fans amazed by rare MS Dhoni dive

Twitter was full of interesting reactions after MS Dhoni put in a dive against Rajasthan Royals. Many wondered whether it was MS Dhoni’s first dive in the IPL, while others tried to remember the last time they saw ‘Thala’ dive. Others praised MS Dhoni's commitment to the game, with fans impressed with the skipper.

Full length dive by MS Dhoni, just reached down on time. pic.twitter.com/X04IhtECDs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 19, 2021

That dive of MS Dhoni, how did he reached there. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 19, 2021

First time saw dhoni make a dive to save his wicket. 2021 is truly strange.#Dhoni — सचिन कुमार (@whynotchaiii) April 19, 2021

Honestly, haven't seen Dhoni dive like that in a loooooooonng time. He WANTS to stay there.❤️#CSKvRR — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) April 19, 2021

First time ever i have seen dhoni dive while running between the wickets. :D — Yours truly (@pulkitbohra) April 19, 2021

Dhoni with a full stretched dive 😳😳 #IPL2021 — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) April 19, 2021

World Cup 2019 makes a comeback after MS Dhoni puts in the dive

As expected, many fans couldn’t help but make a reference to the infamous India vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup semi-final. MS Dhoni found himself agonisingly short of the crease during the showpiece event, as Martin Guptill’s direct hit ended India’s hopes of a win.

After MS Dhoni dived for CSK, many fans wrote how it could all have been different had MS Dhoni done the same for India. Some also came up with a few harsh memes, trolling the Indian skipper for his dive on Monday.

The dive we missed from Dhoni in CWC19.#IPL2021 #IPL — MOLP Creations (@MyViews41937246) April 19, 2021

Dive that Dive that Dhoni

We wanted did pic.twitter.com/CTARTtmpbW — a.adityajha (@AadiSRK27) April 19, 2021

Dhoni diving here in an IPL league match but didn't dive in the WC semis. Thala knows what matters more. — R (@artemiscrockfan) April 19, 2021

Dhoni aisa dive agar world cup semifinal me marta to shayad final me poch jate. #IPL2021 #CSKvRR #rrvscsk — Sid ❁ (@HalkatManus) April 19, 2021

Seeing Dhoni dive brought back a lot of memories, if only Mahi dived in that semi final.. #CSKvRR #IPL2021 — Known stranger (@Knownstrangerok) April 19, 2021