IPL 2021: 'The suggestion for the Mumbai Indians is that they should somehow not allow the big auction to happen' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has suggested in a light-hearted manner that the Mumbai Indians should not allow a mega-auction to happen before IPL 2021, considering the quality of the five-time champions' squad.

Chopra made this observation while talking about the road ahead for the five-time IPL champions, in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that the Mumbai Indians would prefer not to have the mega-auction before IPL 2021, while adding that he feels MI would still be able to able to put together a great team if the mega-auction happens, considering the perfect planning the franchise always have in place.

"The suggestion for the Mumbai Indians is that they should somehow not allow the big auction to happen. Although they will still be fine if there is a big auction because their planning is absolutely immaculate."

The renowned commentator highlighted that the Mumbai Indians are likely to lose some of their prized possessions at the auction, considering the plethora of star performers in their team.

"But if the big auction happens, other than the 5-6 players they will be able to retain, there will be few changes for sure. They will not be able to retain everyone as they have so many good players and someone or the other will have to go."

The former KKR player iterated that the Mumbai Indians might not want to have an auction for the next three years as they have a good enough team for that period.

"So once the scenario changes, the story might change a little. So this team might be saying not to have the big auction and to have it after another three years and that their team is set."

Aakash Chopra believes a mega-auction might give the other teams a chance to bridge the gap to the Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians are basking in the glory of their record-extending 5th IPL title [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that a mega-auction might allow the other IPL teams to bridge the gap to the mighty Mumbai Indians.

"On a serious note, of course they don't decide if a big auction happens or not. If it happens, it will just mix up the things a little and the other teams might come somewhat on par with them."

The 43-year old signed off by expecting the Mumbai Indians to continue in the same vein in the next season of the IPL.

"At the moment, it is not even a level playing field it seems as there is a vast difference in the level of the Mumbai Indians and the rest of the teams. So, I would expect more of the same from the Mumbai Indians in 2021, nothing different."

The Mumbai Indians would certainly be the team that is likely to have the most adverse impact if a mega-auction is to happen before IPL 2021.

The franchise has strung together a team with a perfect mix of experienced international players like Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard, along with performing uncapped players like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Considering the demand there would be for the stars in the MI squad, it is likely that they would end up losing some of their top performers, as they would be unable to retain all of them.