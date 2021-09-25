IPL 2021: "The value of experience was on display once again" - Deep Dasgupta believes Dwayne Bravo claiming Virat Kohli's wicket was a huge turning point 

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta felt the 14th over in the first innings, where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got their first breakthrough in the form of Virat Kohli's wicket, was a huge turning point in the CSK win last night. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were 111-0 prior to the dismissal.

MS Dhoni reintroduced the all-rounder back into the attack after he went for 9 runs in his first over. The second ball of the over yielded Kohli's wicket as his flick found Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket. The ensuing deliveries of the over did not result in too many runs and RCB could never recover from that point.

Dasgupta pointed out the value of experience and praised Bravo for bowling smartly. The veteran tactfully used a blend of slower deliveries and wide yorkers to good effect. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"Bravo's over, the 14th over was a turning point, where he took the wicket of Kohli. From there on, it changed everything. The value of experience was on display once again. He bowled wide yorkers, which was smart since the boundaries square of the wicket were bigger than down the ground."

Following Kohli's dismissal, the RCB could only muster 45 runs off 40 deliveries with batting becoming difficult with the old ball on a Sharjah surface that was not really fresh.

Becomes very difficult for power hitters to score: Deep Dasgupta

RCB were eyeing a score in the bracket of 180-200 on the basis of the start they got and the prowess of their middle order. But the CSK bowlers were on point, making the best of the conditions to make life difficult for their batsmen, who had to get going from the word go, towards the end. Dasgupta added:

Also Read

"It was interesting to see how RCB, from such a dominant position, lost control. They were 90-0 at one point, the game changed from there and in the last 10 overs only brought 66 runs for them. With that kind of a middle order, with so many power hitters, that tells you when there are pitches like these, where the ball does not come onto the bat, it becomes very difficult for power hitters to score. Shot selection is very tricky in such cases."

RCB are in a state of bother now, having lost both of their games since the restart. CSK are at their rampant best and have had a surge in confidence following their first win in Sharjah.

Edited by S Chowdhury