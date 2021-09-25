IPL 2021: "They call me 'Champion' because I keep winning. Do you win anything?" - Bravo engages in fun banter with Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was involved in a fun conversation with batter Ambati Rayudu following the franchise’s win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During the chat, Bravo explained why he is called ‘Champion’ and then teased Rayudu in a rather hilarious manner.

CSK defeated RCB by six wickets in Match 35 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah on Friday. Bravo was the Man of the Match for his impressive spell of 3 for 24.

In a post-match interaction, Rayudu asked Bravo how he got the nickname ‘Champion’. Rayudu couldn’t control his laughter upon hearing the West Indian cricketer’s response.

“I sang a song called ‘Champion’ and then everyone started calling me ‘Champion’. They call me ‘Champion’ because I keep winning. Do you ever win anything?,” Bravo was heard replying in the video on IPLT20.com.

On a serious note, Bravo described CSK’s win over RCB as a great team performance. He admitted that the last 10 overs with the ball made a huge difference.

“We put up a very good bowling display, especially at the backend of the innings. It put us in a very good position at the halfway stage. To chase 157 in Sharjah, a small ground, we will take that any day. Jadeja’s spell was also very crucial in the middle overs. We tried our best to shut the team (RCB) down, make them hit to the big side of the ground, and it worked,” Bravo explained.

While Bravo stood out with three wickets in the match, Shardul Thakur (2/29) also chipped in with the wickets of AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal off consecutive deliveries.

“Try bowling around the wicket, wide yorkers in the nets” - Dwayne Bravo

Although Bravo has been playing cricket for a number of years, the 37-year-old admitted that he keeps working on his skills in the nets day in and day out.

“As a bowling group, we always pride ourselves at the backend of the innings. We know it is tough when we come up against quality players but we just have to back our skills. For me, bowling in the nets (is important). The day before the game, I try bowling around the wickets, wide yorkers. I just try to mix up the angles and give myself the best option to go straight or go wide. It worked today,” Bravo concluded.

Bravo has been a key figure in CSK’s resurgence in IPL 2021. In six matches, he has claimed nine wickets at a strike rate of 12.66 and an economy rate of 7.05.

