IPL 2021: Time for CSK to look past Suresh Raina

We're only one game into the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), but it's safe to say that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need to look past Suresh Raina. It might seem like a knee-jerk reaction to what was a horror innings from Raina against the Mumbai Indians (MI), but it is an outcome that has been in the works for years now.

The CSK vice-captain's first game of the IPL 2021 season, against the Delhi Capitals, saw him return to the side in stellar fashion. Raina notched up a brilliant half-century to kindle hope that he would return to the world-beating player he was at the start of the previous decade. But the innings has now been established as a flash in the pan, and CSK are struggling to find reasons to keep the veteran in the playing XI.

Since retiring from international cricket, Raina has barely had any match practice. He has turned out for Uttar Pradesh in a few games, but he has had to play himself into form in the IPL. Sadly for the 34-year-old, he hasn't been able to strike a purple patch even after a string of chances in the CSK playing XI.

Suresh Raina isn't getting any younger, and a mega-auction is scheduled ahead of the 2022 season. It might be time for CSK to look past their vice-captain and all-time leading run-scorer.

Is Suresh Raina's legacy the only thing keeping him in the CSK playing XI?

Suresh Raina cowering in front of the short ball is a familiar sight

" height="533" width="800" />

It's always been easy to formulate plans against Suresh Raina, who has a prominent weakness against the short ball. While he used to be able to overcome the weakness with some aggressive pull shots and heaves over the leg-side, his release shots have deserted him in the recent past.

Raina missed the 2020 season due to personal reasons, and his absence was believed to be one of the reasons behind CSK's struggles. But his numbers don't indicate that he is a crucial part of this side, which has a deep batting lineup and several capable replacements on the bench.

Raina managed only 383 runs in the 2019 season at an average of 23.93 and a strike rate of 121.97, and his stats this campaign are even worse. He has only 127 runs in eight games at an average of 21.16 and a strike rate of 123.3, with his fifty against the Capitals being the only shot at salvation.

Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan and Hari Nishaanth are waiting for their chances in CSK's playing XI. While Uthappa excelled for Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year, local boys Jagadeesan and Hari Nishaanth have been active and consistent for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

To be brutally honest, anyone seems like a better option than Suresh Raina right now. Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja are being wasted in the lower-middle order, with others like Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar more than capable of wielding the willow.

Raina's position in the top four, or in the top five as was the case against MI, is a luxury CSK can afford at the moment. But it's something that might come back to bite them in a crucial situation, especially with the franchise needing to groom players ahead of the mega-auction.

Raina is unlikely to be in CSK's long-term plans despite his legacy at the franchise, which seems to be the only thing keeping him in the playing XI. And in the short term, his technical struggles aren't going to find a miraculous solution.

Suresh Raina's short-ball woes won't disappear overnight

Suresh Raina doesn't have a Plan B for the short ball; it could be argued that he doesn't have a Plan A

" height="533" width="800" />

Suresh Raina's short-ball woes won't disappear overnight, and teams will find it all too easy to dismiss him. The 34-year-old doesn't have a Plan B to counter balls directed at his body; it could even be argued that he doesn't have a Plan A.

Raina hops around in his crease the moment he is confronted by any pacer, even those who aren't renowned for their pace like Trent Boult. He neither gets inside the line of the ball nor behind it, and often gives himself room in an apparent attempt to prevent getting hit at the very least.

Raina's footwork is almost non-existent against the short ball. The back-and-across movement that most good players of the short ball have is glaringly absent, and he has never been one to pull convincingly off the front foot. These vulnerabilities make him susceptible to other modes of dismissal as well, with the sucker full ball and the good length equally threatening when he's hanging on the backfoot waiting for the inevitable bouncer.

Importantly, Raina won't find pitches where the ball comes onto the bat freely in the UAE, and he won't have any respite in a difficult run of fixtures for CSK. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders have well-rounded bowling attacks who can make light work of Raina. CSK have five days until their next IPL 2021 fixture, but surely that isn't enough time for Raina to magically fix an issue that has plagued him for many years.

Also Read

CSK fans will be hurt to see a legend like Suresh Raina dropped from the playing XI for the first time in his career, but it's a tough decision that must be made with the best interests of the franchise in mind. He is one of CSK's greatest players, but even the greatest overstay their welcome sometimes.

Even if Raina is able to dig deep to churn out a few vintage knocks in the remainder of IPL 2021, he doesn't have a place in the future of the franchise. It might be time for CSK to look past Suresh Raina.

Edited by Sai Krishna