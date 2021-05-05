IPL 2021: Top 3 future prospects for RCB

IPL 2021 has been suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 cases popping up within the IPL bio-bubble. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged as one of the tournament favorites halfway through the season and will look for a silver lining in the pause in play - a lack of cricketing action that gives them a chance to evaluate their future plans.

The Bangalore franchise will be pleased with the way their campaign has unfolded thus far. After finishing fourth last season, the Virat Kohli-led side are currently placed third in the table with ten points from seven games this year. For the first time since they made the finals in 2016, it appeared that RCB had the perfect setup to win the title, but the tournament came to an untimely standstill.

Over the course of the years, the RCB squad has boasted many national talents who have hence been keenly eyed by every franchise. Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey, among many others, have cemented themselves as IPL stalwarts after playing for the side.

As we await the resumption of IPL 2021 and the eventual mega auction next year, we take a look at some of the prospects RCB will be keen to maintain.

1. Devdutt Padikkal

The Kohli-Padikkal opening combination has been a game changer for RCB. Both batsmen have been getting them off to breezy starts, setting the tone for Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to tee off in the latter stages of the innings.

Devdutt Padikkal was a major reveal for the Bangalore side in 2020. Having opened the innings and gotten some good runs under his belt last year, he has continued his form in 2021.

The Karnataka batsman racked up 473 runs from 15 matches in 2020 at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 124.84. This season, he notched up a scintillating 101* against the Rajasthan Royals - his maiden IPL century, recording a total of 195 runs from his seven matches thus far. He will definitely be on the retention list for the franchise as they prepare for the new season.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal might not be having the greatest of tournaments in IPL 2021, but he has been a vital cog in the RCB bowling unit since 2014. The leg-spinner has 125 wickets in the IPL at an economy rate of 7.70.

Chahal's ability to deceive batsmen with his varying line and length, coupled with his consistent performances for RCB, won the team numerous mid-innings battles over the years. His IPL 2021 campaign, however, merely boasts of four wickets from seven matches.

3. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj went from previously being an alternative in the RCB lineup to spearheading their pace attack this season. He entered IPL 2021 in good form and has led Bangalore's pace attack that also features Kyle Jamieson and Harshal Patel.

Siraj has picked up six wickets this season at an impressive economy rate of 7.34, his best ever in the IPL. He will be one of the players RCB will look to retain or re-acquire with their RTM card at the mega auction next year.