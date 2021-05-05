IPL 2021: Top 3 future prospects for SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a terrible IPL 2021. Languishing at the bottom of the points table, SRH will be keen to get back to winning ways when the action resumes. While SRH are unlikely to book a play-off spot, they will want to finish the tournament higher up the table.

It is safe to say, the franchise will have already started planning for the next season's mega-auction given their poor performances.

Hyderabad, though, have been one of the sides that has focussed more on potential over stats. So they might look to infuse young talent into the team, who are capable of taking them over the finish line.

While we wait for the postponed IPL 2021 to restart, we take a look at SRH's future prospects.

#1 Manish Pandey

While rivals fans tend to not rate Pandey, there is every reason to believe he is an important player for SRH. The Karnataka batsman has been among the runs for the side, scoring 193 runs from five matches at an average of 48.25. These are his best stats since 2017.

Pandey may have garnered flak for the slow pacing of his innings and his failure to finish a couple of games this IPL for SRH. However, he is more than just a capable big-hitter.

His excellent fielding skills and his experience as a skipper for Karnataka in domestic cricket make him one of the choices to lead the side. He also has a lot of experience in the tournament, with 3461 runs from 151 matches. Pandey has one hundred and 20 fifties to his name in the IPL.

#2 T Natarajan

Natarajan was one of the major discoveries in the tournament in 2020. The Tamil Nadu pacer earned his maiden national team call-up after an impressive showing in IPL 2020. He finished the last edition of the tournament with 16 wickets at an economy of 8.02.

There is more to Natarajan than just the numbers. His ability to nail the yorker consistently makes him a potential leader of SRH's bowling attack. The side has always boasted a quality bowling unit and Natarajan will be key to their success.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been SRH's X-factor since 2017 and has been instrumental for the side in crucial fixtures. The side will definitely retain the Afghan tweaker for future seasons of the IPL.

After spending five years with the Sunrisers, Rashid Khan has picked up 85 wickets at a stingy economy of 6.23 with best figures of 3/7.