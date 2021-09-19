IPL 2021: Kieron or Chawla? Twitterati confused as Wasim Jaffer 'picks' players to watch out for in CSK-MI clash

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer shared a decoded message over his players to watch out for in the IPL 2021 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight.

IPL 2021 will resume in the UAE with a match in Dubai between the league’s two most successful sides. The last time these two sides met in India, MI chased down a mammoth target of 219 in a game that was decided off the last ball.

On Sunday, Jaffer took to his Twitter handle and shared a Bollywood still featuring Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan from the movie 'Darr'. Uploading the image, Jaffer wrote:

“Watchout for these 2 tonight. #CSKvMI #IPL2021.”

While most IPL fans were able to figure out that one of the players would be Rahul Chahar (Shah Rukh’s screen name in the movie Darr), they were confused between Kieron Pollard and Piyush Chawla with regards to Jaffer’s second pick. Juhi’s screen name in the movie is ‘Kiran’ while Chawla is her surname. Here are some Twitter reactions to Jaffer’s tweet.

ABDULLAH NEAZ @AbdullahNeaz @WasimJaffer14 And Wasim Jaffer Sir has started decoded question season 2 😁😂 @WasimJaffer14 And Wasim Jaffer Sir has started decoded question season 2 😁😂

Captain Haddock @ArchibaldHadd16 @WasimJaffer14 Mian, you were a great opening bat, but you bowl the most effective googlies on twitter. @WasimJaffer14 Mian, you were a great opening bat, but you bowl the most effective googlies on twitter.

Sourabh Negi @im_sourabh_Negi

Kiran - Kieron Pollard

Rahul - Rahul Chahar @WasimJaffer14 DecodedKiran - Kieron PollardRahul - Rahul Chahar @WasimJaffer14 Decoded

Kiran - Kieron Pollard

Rahul - Rahul Chahar

Dilip Kumar @im_dilipk @WasimJaffer14 I don't think MI can go with Piyush Chawla & Rahul Chahar both. @WasimJaffer14 I don't think MI can go with Piyush Chawla & Rahul Chahar both.

Both Pollard and Chawla are part of the MI franchise in IPL 2021. Interestingly, Shah Rukh and Juhi also have a strong IPL connection as they are co-owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise.

MI cannot start slowly in second half of IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra

Speaking ahead of the MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2021 on Sunday, former India opener Aakash Chopra stated that MI cannot afford to start slowly as half the competition is over.

MI have traditionally been slow starters, who peak as the tournament reaches the business end. Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"The Mumbai Indians do not have too many problems. Their problem, which was on the Chennai pitch, is no longer there - they just could not get going. Rohit Sharma was batting well but the rest of the batting was just not coming to the fore. The only problem is that they just cannot start slowly."

Chopra also picked his preferred MI playing XI for the IPL 2021 clash against CSK in Dubai on Sunday. He said while naming his batting and all-round choices:

"Mumbai will have to hit the ground running. You start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock as your two openers, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Pandya brothers - that makes it six and then Kieron Pollard - you will obviously send Pollard ahead of them."

He went with Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult as his four frontline bowlers

Aakash Chopra's MI playing XI for IPL 2021 match against CSK

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

