IPL 2021: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian player to cross 10,000 T20 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian cricketer to cross 10,000 runs in T20s. He became the fifth player overall to enter the elite list.

Kohli brought up the landmark in style, hitting Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah for a six.

Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard and David Warner were the only players to have achieved the milestone before Kohli. Kohli crossed the 10,000-run mark in his 314th T20 match.

14 years of Virat Kohli in T20s

Virat Kohli made his T20 debut for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2007. He went on to make his IPL debut a year later, while his maiden India cap in the shortest format came in 2010 against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Kohli has played 90 T20Is, scoring 3159 runs. He is currently the highest run-scorer in T20Is. Kohli averages over 40 in all T20s, while for India its 52.65.

In the IPL, Kohli is playing his 202nd match for RCB and has scored over 6100 runs at an average of 38.05.

Kohli has five centuries in the tournament, four of which came in the 2016 season when they last reached the final.

Kohli recently announced that he will give up captaincy of the national team in the shortest format after the T20 World Cup starting next month. He said, however, that he will continue to play for India in the format.

Soon after, he also said that he will step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper after the conclusion of the current IPL season.

RCB are currently third in the IPL 2021 points table, and despite the team losing both their matches since the season resumed last week, Kohli will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and lead them into the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

