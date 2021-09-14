IPL 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga adds a lot of balance to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 

Royal Challengers Bangalore recently acquired the services of Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the hottest spin-bowling all-rounders in the shortest format of the game right now.

With five wins from seven games in the IPL 2021 so far, the Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) will have their eyes set on a top-two finish. The Virat Kohli-led franchise sit third in the points table and will begin the second phase of the competition in the UAE against long-time rivals Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 24-year-old showed his class with the ball during India's tour of Sri Lanka, although with the bat, he flattered to deceive. Nevertheless, adding Hasaranga's skills to the options already present in the RCB squad will give them a better chance of going all the way this season.

Hasaranga has been in red-hot form this year

Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets and conceded just 23 runs in the 4 overs against South Africa in the first T20i. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga's shot to fame this year with some memorable performances for Sri Lanka in ODI and T20 cricket. His ascent began with the tour of the West Indies, where Hasaranga picked up 8 wickets in the T20 series, the most by any bowler.

He announced himself to the world as a proper all-rounder on Sri Lanka's tour of England. The young Sri Lankan was the second highest scorer with 100 runs in the three-match ODI series.

The ongoing South Africa tour of Sri Lanka has seen the 24-year-old show his capabilities on turning tracks. He has picked up 4 wickets in the ODI series and already has 3 in the T20 series, with the third and final T20 still left to be played.

How can Hasaranga fit into RCB?

Every franchise in the IPL knows that RCB is a top-heavy side. While the middle-order performed very well in the first phase, the lower middle-order struggled to make those important game-changing contributions. New signing Daniel Christian couldn't do the job he was bought in to do. The likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar also didn't contribute with the bat.

Hasaranga can cure RCB's lower middle-order problems. Not only will he add the necessary depth to RCB's batting department but he will also form a deadly leg-spin duo with Yuzvendra Chahal. With pitches in the UAE expected to get slower and slower as the tournament progresses, Chahal and Hasaranga together are going to be a menace to deal with.

The 24-year-old could easily take the slot of a spin-bowling all-rounder as the 4th overseas player in the XI. With the added security of Hasaranga - the bowler - Virat Kohli would be free to play a homegrown batter or the RCB team management could also go in with three spinners.

Predicted RCB XI with Hasaranga: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Mohammed Azharuddeen/Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

