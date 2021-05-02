IPL 2021: [Watch] Ambati Rayudu breaks refrigerator glass with a smashing six

Ambati Rayudu was in full flow against his former team as he smacked a stunning half-century against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman also hit one six right towards the MI dugout, breaking the glass of the drinks refrigerator in the process.

Fans uploaded the video of Ambati Rayudu’s glass breaking six on Twitter, amazed by the unintentional accuracy of the veteran batter.

The incident occurred on the last ball of the 16th over, with Jasprit Bumrah bowling to Ambati Rayudu. With the batsman in full flow, Ambati Rayudu ensured the MI speedster paid the full price for missing his length while attempting a yorker.

Ambati Rayudu muscled the delivery over cover for a flat six, which went straight towards the MI dugout. While the ball narrowly missed the players as some of them ducked for cover, it went straight into the groundside drinks refrigerator, shattering the glass into pieces.

Incidentally, Ambati Rayudu’s inadvertent glass breaking antics wasn’t the first time that a six caused damage to IPL 2021 property. A maximum smacked by Jonny Bairstow with the same fate a few days ago, as it destroyed the glass refrigerator. Interestingly that incident involved the Mumbai Indians too, with Trent Boult on the receiving end of the shot.

Ambati Rayudu’s blitzkrieg powered CSK to an outstanding total

The 35-year-old’s destructive six was just one of seven on the night, as Ambati Rayudu played a blinder coming in at no.5. With CSK losing the plot after Kieron Pollard’s double-strike, Ambati Rayudu grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and pegged MI back.

His 27-ball 72* included seven sixes and four fours, as he carted MI bowlers to all parts of the ground. His assault ensured CSK posted a competitive 218 on the night. Fans had a blast after seeing Rayudu’s outstanding knock, with some reacting hilariously to his glass-breaking performance.

