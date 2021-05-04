IPL 2021: [Watch] DC's Sam Billings plucks a one-handed stunner on the boundary rope in training session

Delhi Capitals (DC) has shared a video on Twitter in which Sam Billings is seen pulling off a stunning one-handed catch near the boundary rope during a training session.

Sam Billings is yet to make an appearance for DC this season in the IPL but the Englishman is seemingly giving his all in practice sessions. Despite Billings being a wicketkeeper, the 29-year-old showed that he has a safe pair of hands even without his gloves.

DC shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Slick work, @SamBillings. Just some of the safest pairs of hands at DC sharpening their catching skills."

Along with Billings, we saw other players honing their catching skills as well in the video. DC are currently sitting comfortably on top of the IPL points table with six wins out of eight games.

On the back of their stunning form, DC are likely to seal one of the playoff spots and are one of the hot favorites to go the distance in the tournament.

Their opening partnership at the top of the order has done the bulk of the damage, with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan being in tremendous form.

DC are currently going through a mini-break following their last win over the Punjab Kings on Sunday. They are set to be in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 8 next. However, with two KKR players - Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - testing positive for COVID-19, the KKR team has currently been placed in isolation and there are question marks over their upcoming game.

DC's record against KKR

KKR have had contrasting fortunes compared to DC this season, with the Kolkata franchise down on the 7th spot in the points table. The two teams have already met once this campaign and DC blew their opponents away in that game, winning the game by 7 wickets and 21 balls to spare after successfully chasing down 156.

KKR still leads the head-to-head record against DC at 14-13. However, the Capitals have been ruling the roost over the Kolkata franchise of late, having won five of their last six games.

With the form and momentum with them, DC will be favorites to win their next encounter against KKR if the match goes ahead as scheduled on May 8.