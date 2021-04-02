IPL 2021: [Watch] Eoin Morgan hits the nets ahead of IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan took to the nets ahead of IPL 2021, proving he is well on his way to staging a full recovery. The England international has been out of action since suffering an injury during the first India vs England ODI.

Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video of Eoin Morgan batting in the nets on social media, with the franchise claiming the skipper is all set for IPL 2021.

Eoin Morgan is seen sticking the name tag on his bats before going out on to the field. The 34-year-old is then seen batting confidently on an open wicket, before proceeding to have a hit in the nets.

The skipper seemed comfortable while holding the bat, something that will come as a huge relief to KKR fans. Eoin Morgan had earlier injured himself on the field during the first ODI between India and England. He split the webbing between his thumb and index figure and had to get four stitches as a result.

Eoin Morgan set for IPL 2021

The KKR captain spoke to the press a couple of days ago, revealing he is confident about returning to full fitness before the IPL 2021 opener. Eoin Morgan disclosed he will begin batting after getting his stitches removed, before beginning fielding drills later in the week.

Eoin Morgan was KKR’s second-highest run-scorer last season. The middle-order batsman notched up 418 runs at a strike rate of 138.41. It was Morgan’s best IPL season to date, and the skipper will target a similar showing with the bat this year.

All eyes will also be on his leadership skills, with Eoin Morgan getting a full season under his belt as captain this time. He will be expected to improve on last season's finish, when KKR narrowly missed out on the playoffs after finishing fifth.

They play their first match of IPL 2021 on April 11, when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.