IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni and co celebrate Dwayne Bravo's birthday in a fun-filled way

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players celebrated Dwayne Bravo's birthday in a fun-filled manner at the team hotel yesterday. The celebrations came after their match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2021.

Veteran CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo turned 38 on Thursday. As he has been with CSK for a long time now, Bravo has many close friends in the group.

The Chennai franchise uploaded a mini video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the birthday celebrations at the team camp. In the video, fans can see MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, and other CSK members having fun while celebrating Bravo's birthday.

CSK shared the following post and captioned it:

Chellakutty Champion ku Happy Happy Birthday 🎉🥳 #SuperBirthday #CHAM47ION #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛

You can watch the video below:

Dwayne Bravo has bowled well for CSK in this season's IPL. MS Dhoni will once again rely on Bravo to bowl a major chunk of death overs in the coming games.

We have played very good cricket to reach the playoff stages in IPL 2021: MS Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni asserted that his side played a good brand of cricket in IPL 2021, which paved the way for them to reach the playoffs. Speaking at a post-match conference after the loss against Punjab Kings, MS Dhoni reflected on CSK's recent form and said:

“You have to cope up with that (a string of losses) when it comes to mental or skill aspects. We had played very good cricket to reach the playoff stages. We had a few bad games. Two out of the three, to be precise. In one [against Delhi Capitals], we felt like we could have a comeback, and that’s part and parcel in leagues like these, where you have to be at your best."

Also Read

Chennai Super Kings suffered defeats against Rajasthan, Delhi, and Punjab in their last three league matches after they secured a playoff spot. Their batting department has been a concern in the past few matches in IPL 2021. They will be looking to sort it out as soon as possible and put in a strong performance in the playoffs.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will CSK win IPL? Yes NA 0 votes so far