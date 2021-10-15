IPL 2021: [Watch] CSK captain MS Dhoni intensely practices helicopter shot on the eve of the IPL final against KKR

On the eve of the IPL 2021 final between CSK and KKR, MS Dhoni intensely practiced lofted strokes. The practice included his trademark helicopter shot to get himself ready for the all-important clash. All the other CSK players also participated in the practice session and tried to fine-tune their skills.

The Chennai franchise shared a mini-video of their players' practice session on their official Instagram handle. This gave fans a glimpse of their team's preparations a day before the final match.

In the video, fans can also see Suresh Raina practicing, so it will be interesting to see if he can make the playing XI for this contest.

You can watch the video below:

"I am going with CSK as favorites in the final": Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that the MS Dhoni-led CSK will start as favorites in the final match against KKR. He reasoned that KKR would be in panic mode as they nearly sabotaged a simple chase during their previous game against Delhi after a middle-order collapse.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar previewed the IPL 2021 final and said:

"Both teams would have liked a slow turner because that's where Chennai is very good at using Deepak Chahar and [DJ] Bravo and others and Kolkata as well, in using the spinners. So this is slightly outside their comfort zone. This is a difficult game to call."

He added:

"And as I said earlier, most teams are carrying one major weakness that can just come undone on the big night but looking at the way things are and at Dhoni, how he manages the limitations, I am going with CSK as favorites. And especially after watching the panic set in Kolkata's run chase, you know, you start feeling doubtful about it."

CSK and KKR are going to square off in the IPL final for a second time today. They previously faced each other in the final in 2012. KKR won the match due to a stellar knock by wicket-keeper batter Manvinder Singh Bisla. CSK will be looking to settle the scores by winning this time around.

