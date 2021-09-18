IPL 2021: [Watch] MS Dhoni looks in ominous form ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is in good touch with the bat ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The second half of IPL 2021 will kick off with this high octane clash in Dubai.

On the eve of the match, Chennai Super Kings shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Dhoni's current batting form in the net sessions. In the video, fans can see Dhoni striking the ball well and looking confident.

MS Dhoni had a dismal run with the bat in the first half of the IPL 2021 in April, scoring just 37 runs in seven games. He will be looking to improve his performance with the bat in the second half and shepherd the CSK middle order.

CSK were unbelievable in the first half: Aakash Chopra

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed the Chennai Super Kings team and praised their performance in the first half of the IPL 2021. He pointed out that the form of their top-order batsman was the reason for that run.

Speaking about CSK's journey, Aakash Chopra said:

“CSK struggled last season but they changed their brand of cricket in the first half of IPL 2021 and played an attacking game. Moeen Ali, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad shone with the bat. And Ravindra Jadeja - who hits 37 runs in an over? Deepak Chahar was also among the wickets."

“Overall, CSK were unbelievable in the first half," he added. "This team was designed to do well in Chennai. Mumbai was never going to be their favorite venue. But they played really well. CSK have already won five games, so if they win three more, they should qualify for the playoffs."

CSK currently occupy second position in the IPL points table with 10 points from seven games.

