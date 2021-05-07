IPL 2021: [Watch] Punjab Kings share an emotional video after league gets postponed 

Punjab Kings posted a heartwarming video after IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely. The almost four-minute-long clip features parting messages from several Punjab Kings stars, as they vow to come back stronger whenever IPL 2021 resumes.

Captioned “Till we meet again!”, the Kings posted the clip on their social media handles. Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan and Shahrukh Khan featured in it amongst others as they look back at their IPL 2021 journey so far.

The video begins with a touching message from Shahrukh Khan, who made his IPL debut this season with the Punjab Kings. The all-rounder displayed some impressive power-hitting and vowed to come back strong in the next leg of the tournament.

“It was a bit of a shock for everyone when it got suspended. We are all looking forward to the next leg of the tournament which we feel is not far away. We are going to play the next leg very shortly. For all the Punjab Kings fans out there, keep supporting us. We’ll come out all guns blazing in the next leg, come out fresh and we will be there to entertain you,” Khan said.

Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal was happy to take back some great memories as he focussed on the positives from the tournament.

“We have had a lot of positives as well in terms of on the field. We put in a few good performances and off the field, we bonded really well. We made a lot of memories with all the players together. We made some good friends and we had some fun team activities which was nice, to have a lot of fun off the field. Those were the positives we could take out from this tournament,” Agarwal said.

The franchise had a topsy turvy IPL 2021 and was in sixth place when the tournament halted.

Dawid Malan looks forward to more opportunities with Punjab Kings

One of the players who didn’t get much of a look-in was England star Dawid Malan. The No. 1 T20 batsman was snapped up by the Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021 but only made his debut in the team's final game against Delhi Capitals before the suspension.

Having scored just a run-a-ball 26 in that match, Dawid Malan looked forward to making a mark for the Punjab Kings when IPL 2021 resumes.

“We had fantastic overseas players and you can only fit four in, so we were all understanding of that. To finally get an opportunity was great and I would have liked to make more of that opportunity. But hopefully, when the IPL resumes, I can get more opportunities and build on that,” Malan said.

The emotional video from Punjab Kings featured several other stars too, with youngster Harpreet Brar and all-rounders Moises Henriques and Chris Jordan sharing messages of support as well.