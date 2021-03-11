Watch: Ravindra Jadeja resumes cricket practice after a 2-month injury break

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to the practice nets after a two-month injury break. The CSK star had picked up a thumb injury during India's 2020-21 Australia tour.

Jadeja has been out of action since January 2021. He missed the home Test series against England and might not play the white-ball games either. The all-rounder will most likely make his much-awaited comeback at the IPL 2021 for the Chennai Super Kings.

Sharing an update on his preparations for the 14th IPL season, Ravindra Jadeja posted a video on Twitter, where he mentioned that he held the bat and the ball for the first time in two months.

"Feeling good. Holding bat and ball after two months," Ravindra Jadeja captioned the clip.

Following his surgery, Ravindra Jadeja had begun his recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. After working on his fitness for a few weeks, Jadeja finally returned to the 22 yards in the training nets.

The BCCI has not yet announced the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against England. Ravindra Jadeja has a chance of making his comeback in the ODIs. But since the IPL 2021, the World Test Championship Final, and the ICC T20 World Cup will take place later this year, the board might allow Jadeja some more time to rest.

Ravindra Jadeja to play his 8th IPL season for the Chennai Super Kings this year

Ravindra Jadeja played his first season for the Chennai Super Kings in 2012

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the best all-rounders in IPL history. He won the championship with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008. Ten years later, Jadeja became a two-time IPL champion when the Chennai Super Kings lifted the trophy.

Advertisement

The Super Kings bought Jadeja in the 2012 auction. Since then, the all-rounder has represented the Chennai-based franchise in 116 matches, aggregating 1,097 runs at a strike rate of 133.94. He scored his maiden IPL fifty for CSK last year.

Slowly but surely 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/7uARo5bhms — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 9, 2021

With his left-arm spin, Jadeja has picked up 85 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings. All of his four 4-wicket hauls in the IPL have come while donning the yellow jersey. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his fine form in the league.