IPL 2021: [Watch] Riyan Parag hilariously mimics Virender Sehwag's expressions

Riyan Parag’s spot-on imitation of Virender Sehwag left fans in splits on Saturday. The young Rajasthan Royals (RR) player copied Sehwag’s iconic mannerisms in a game of "Heads Up" with Shreyas Gopal.

RR uploaded the amusing video on social media, with the franchise tagging Virender Sehwag as they asked the veteran to comment on Riyan Parag’s imitation.

Playing a game of "Heads Up" with teammate Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag had to make the leg-spinner guess Virender Sehwag correctly without using his name. After getting the task, Parag proceeded to comically copy the former Indian opener's antics at the crease.

Dropping his shoulder, Riyal Parag perfectly imitated Virender Sehwag’s iconic facial expressions from yesteryear. But Shreyas Gopal couldn’t get his answers right initially, guessing Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Liam Livingstone and even Viv Richards at one point when Parag asked him to name an older player.

It was only after Riyan Parag went one step further, by shadow batting Virender Sehwag’s trademark cut, that Shreyas Gopal got the hint and guessed correctly.

How has Riyan Parag performed this season?

While Riyan Parag’s off-the-field antics and on-field celebrations have caught the eye of many, his performances for the Rajasthan Royals have been left wanting this season.

The youngster was expected to play a crucial role as part of a young RR middle order, but he has failed to make the most of his chances. He has picked up just one wicket with the ball and has conceded 10.60 runs per over in IPL 2021.

But it is his form with the bat that is a cause of worry for RR. Despite getting time in the middle, Parag has failed to fire. He has managed just 63 runs, averaging 15.75 to go with a strike rate of 136.95.

The 19-year-old will look to contribute for the side on Sunday when the Rajasthan Royals face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi.