IPL 2021: [Watch] SRH players have match simulation practice session; Abdul Samad showcases his big-hitting skills

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have intensified their training as the second half of IPL 2021 is soon approaching. Recently, players were involved in a match simulation practice session under the supervision of Tom Moody, who is the director of cricket for SRH.

He gave Abdul Samad the task of scoring 18 runs in 10 balls. Basil Thampi and Khaleel Ahmed were asked to bowl five balls each at Samad.

Abdul Samad demonstrated his big-hitting skills and ended up successful in the challenge at the end. SRH shared a video of this on their official Instagram handle to give fans a teaser before the real action that begins on Sunday.

"18 to win off 10 balls 🎯 Pressure on the bowlers and the batsman 😥What happens next? 🤔 Watch till the end to find out. #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing"

Abdul Samad's hitting form is a good sign for SRH, as they have historically struggled to find a finisher in their line-up. Samad has shown a lot of potential in his limited appearances in the IPL so far.

SRH management will be hoping that Samad can utilize his chances and perform consistently in the UAE leg.

"We still have the energy in our side to get back" - Kane Williamson hopeful of a turnaround in the second half of IPL

Kane Williamson recently finished his quarantine and joined the rest of the squad to commence training. On that occasion, he spoke a few words in a video posted by SRH on their social media platforms.

Kane Williamson was hopeful of a turnaround in the fortunes of SRH in the second phase of the IPL. He said:

"It has been nice to have that opportunity to try and put some time in. And I guess in terms of cricket preparation, you always just working as hard and as smart as you can. All the players will be looking to adjust to these conditions and as am I.

"It has been a tough first half of the competition, but we still have the energy in our side to get back together and we enjoy playing our cricket together. "

Jonny Bairstow pulled out of the IPL last week. But his opening partner from England's ODI and T20I team, Jason Roy, arrived in Dubai on Tuesday to join the SRH camp ahead of the IPL.

