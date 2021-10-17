IPL 2021: [Watch] 'Until the next Hi' as CSK cricketers bid adieu after a fairytale season

After a fairytale IPL season which culminated in their fourth title triumph, the Chennai Super Kings cricketers bid adieu to each other on Sunday (October 17).

In a video shared by the Super Kings social media handles, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo and other cricketers can be seen bidding an emotional farewell to each other as they embark on the journey to their respective destinations.

"Until the next Hi 💛 #SuperCham21ons #CSKvKKR #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁"- captioned CSK's Twitter handle.

The MS Dhoni-led unit scripted history on Friday as they overpowered the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final to claim their 4th title.

'Dad's army' carve out their unique legacy in IPL 2021

The Super Kings completed a full circle on Friday as they successfully exorcized the demons of last season, where they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their decorated history.

Last year, MSD promised CSK fans a resounding comeback and 'Thala' and his unit fulfilled that promise as they scripted a turnaround for the ages to once again remind everyone just why they are the most consistent franchise in the cash-rich league's history.

Many experts wrote off CSK when the 14th season started. They said that the 'dad's army' didn't have enough arsenal in their tank to script a comeback.

Doubts among fans grew when the four-time winners were smashed by the Delhi Capitals in their opening game.

But post that outing, CSK kept finding a new match-winner every game. The likes of Gaikwad, Du Plessis proved to be bankers at the top, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu provided middle order impetus at different points while Jadeja proved to be the finishers.

Dhoni optimized his bowling resources to the hilt and when the time came, he stepped up with the bat to provide the final over flourish to lead his side to their 9th final.

The final proved to be a one-sided encounter as CSK overpowered a hitherto resurgent KKR unit to complete their redemption.

CSK completed the 4-year cycle with two championship titles and a runners-up tag and it is fair to say that the 'dad's army' proved their detractors wrong to add to their rich legacy.

