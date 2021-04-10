IPL 2021: [Watch] Varun Chakravarthy’s pulls of stunning caught and bowled effort in KKR training

Varun Chakravarthy seemed up to speed ahead of IPL 2021 as the spinner pulled off a miraculous catch in training at Chennai. The spinner achieved the feat during Kolkata Knight Riders' final practice game before Sunday's season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR released a video of Varun Chakravarthy’s blinder on social media and fans of the franchise in awe of the 29-year-old’s stunning effort.

Varun Chakravarthy is seen bowling in full flow during the practice game. The bowler bowls a shortish delivery, which is hit straight back by the batsman. Varun Chakravarthy shows great reflexes, quickly moving to his left before plucking the ball out of thin air with his left hand.

He then keeps his balance to hold onto the catch, before nonchalantly celebrating with his teammates. Varun Chakravarthy is set to be KKR’s frontline spinner once again this season.

The mystery spinner picked 17 wickets at an economy of 6.84 last season. With KKR starting their campaign in Chennai, expect Varun Chakravarthy to be amongst the wickets once again.

IPL 2021 crucial to Varun Chakravarthy’s India prospects

Although Varun Chakravarthy had a stellar IPL 2020, the bowler has failed to kick on since then. Rewarded for his showing with a maiden call-up to India’s T20 side, Varun Chakravarthy had to withdraw from the squad due to a shoulder injury.

The spinner was picked again for the England T20Is but failed to clear the required fitness tests and was subsequently replaced by Rahul Chahar.

Indian spinners have struggled of late in white-ball cricket, with India on the lookout for a frontline spinner. Although Yuzvendra Chahal is the front runner, his form for India has been patchy compared to his performances for RCB. Rahul Chahar was given a chance during the T20Is, while Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav failed to impress with the ball as well.

With two T20 World Cups on the horizon, a strong IPL 2021 could throw Varun Chakravarthy back into the reckoning. The task, however, is easier said than done, considering the variety of spin options at KKR's disposal.