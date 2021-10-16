IPL 2021: [Watch] "We are the Chennai boys making all the noise everywhere we go" - Bravo and Jadeja celebrates by singing the chant

Chennai Super Kings all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja were seen singing the "Chennai boys" chant after winning the 14th edition of the IPL.

The duo have been part of the Chennai-based franchise for almost a decade now and was part of the CSK team that lifted their fourth IPL title on Friday. The Men in Yellow beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the 2021 IPL final at Dubai.

During the post-match interaction, the duo were in a jubilant mood and even serenaded the presenters with a song.

"We are the Chennai boys making all the noise everywhere we go"

The particular chant became popular among fans when Faf and Bravo previously sang it in the CPL 2021.

"Faf and Ruturaj were standouts for us," said CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis were arguably the best opening pair in the IPL 2021

The West Indian lauded his team's opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Both CSK openers were consistently phenomenal during the IPL 2021. Amassing 1,268 runs between themselves this season, the duo were the league's top two run-getters.

During a post-match interaction with Simon Doull, Bravo commended the two openers and opined that they were the two standout players for CSK this season. Bravo mentioned:

"We have different players who have performed in different phases of the tournament. Faf and Rutu were standouts for us. In any tournament, teams need batters to make runs. And these two guys scoring over 600 runs together, it's something special."

After scoring their 7th 50+ run partnership today, Ruturaj and du Plessis broke a CSK record of six fifty-plus partnerships in a season set by Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina in 2013.

The former West Indian skipper also elucidated that the franchise owed the IPL Trophy to its fans, especially after their disappointing season in 2020. He said:

''Continuity, belief in the squad, management staff and the owners were key. They believe in the core of the team. After last season, which was very disappointing, and I think we owed it to yourselves, to the franchise, and mostly to the fans. In 4 years, we went to 3 finals and won the trophy 2 times. Can't expect better effort from the entire group."

At the end, Ravindra Jadeja, who stood alongside Bravo during the interaction, revealed that the West Indian will entertain the whole team tonight. He also suggested Bravo change his name from 'Mr. Champion' to 'Sir Champion'.

