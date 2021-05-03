IPL 2021: Week 3 skipper ratings 

As we move into week 4 of IPL 2021, we look back at all the action and on-field drama that unfolded in the third week of the tournament.

IPL Week 3 witnessed the first super over of the season and saw some exciting, nail-biting finishes. The week saw Jadeja smashing 37 runs off purple cap holder Harshal Patel and also saw Delhi Capitals script a heroic fightback against RCB, only to lose by 1 run in the end.

Team captains have played a large part in managing their respective franchises under difficult circumstances. Skippers don't just play a part in rotating the fielders and the bowlers but also have a large say in the team's strategy and selection.

Moreover, captains are also responsible for upholding the team spirit in challenging times and keeping the team grounded during good days.

Having said that, we rank the captains of all 8 teams based on their performance over the course of the third week of IPL 2021:

#8 Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders) - IPL Captain Score: 5

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has been poor in the 2021 IPL so far. Taking over from Dinesh Karthik mid-way through last season, Morgan had to get the Knights together and motivate a talented squad to play to its full potential. Morgan, however, has failed with his leadership as well as his batting. Barring one game, the KKR captain has performed miserably for the Kolkata franchise.

#7 David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - IPL Captain Score: 6

David Warner

Despite being one of the most consistent captains in IPL history, David Warner has had an extremely dull season as SRH skipper. Though he has delivered consistently with the bat, Warner has failed to lead his team to victory in all but one game. Too many experiments have evidently harmed the Orange Army this season as they stand last on the points table. He has now been sacked as captain and replaced by Kane Williamson.

#6 Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) - IPL Captain Score: 6.5

Sanju Samson

Given the daunting task of leading a struggling side in his very first stint as IPL captain, Sanju Samson always had a tough job at hand. With many RR players leaving the IPL due to injuries and bio-bubble fatigue, the Rajasthan squad lacks balance and depth. As skipper, Sanju Samson hasn't been able to put the right combination of XI players to crack the winning code yet.

No other player, barring Sanju Samson himself, has been a standout performer so far. It only goes on to show that Samson has not been backing the players well. Samson himself has neither been able to guide his side in chasing totals nor been able to defend targets successfully so far.

#5 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) - IPL Captain Score: 7

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma seems slightly off-colour as captain this season. The hitman, whose captaincy is known to turn games in its last moments, hasn't quite been able to use his magic mantra very well.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians - an otherwise standout team - are somewhere in the middle of the IPL points table at the end of week 3. Having played 7 games, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise have won 4 games and lost 3.

However, under Rohit's captaincy, Mumbai Indians are a team that can never be written off.

#4 KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) - IPL Captain Score: 7

KL Rahul

KL Rahul seems to be an unstoppable force in the IPL. His heroics with the bat have helped him rise to the upper echelons of the run-scoring chart this season.

Even on the captaincy front, KL Rahul has done a decent job. He has taken a few harsh calls, like dropping an out-of-form Mayank Agarwal, proving his dedication and courage as captain.

KL Rahul's skill with the bat and his gentle aggression on the field has kept his team from falling behind in IPL 2021. He, however, is now set to miss the IPL with Agarwal taking over the captaincy from him.

#3 Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) - IPL Captain Score: 8

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, one of the youngest captains in IPL history, has done a commendable job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals.

Under his leadership, the Delhi squad looks energetic and dynamic. Pant is often seen consoling his bowlers after a bad over. He has also been active during strategic timeouts - calming down set batters at the crease and motivating them to do better.

Under the guidance of Ricky Ponting, Rishabh Pant has developed well as a captain.

#2 Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - IPL Captain Score: 8.5

Virat Kohli

After failing to cross the line in every single IPL season, RCB fans see a ray of hope this season. Led by Virat Kohli, the RCB franchise has done exceedingly well to occupy the 3rd position on the IPL points table with 10 points under their belt.

Virat Kohli's on-field aggression and enthusiasm have finally started working for the Bangalore boys. Virat Kohli has reaped the benefits of backing Harshal Patel and has also gained massively from the acquisition of Glenn Maxwell.

#1 MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - IPL Captain Score: 9

MS Dhoni

One cannot possibly talk about captains and not have MS Dhoni's name right at the top of the list. Captain cool MS Dhoni has had a wonderful season as CSK captain in IPL 2021.

After a horrid season last year, Dhoni had a huge task to lift the team's spirit and motivate the players to perform to their potential. His captaincy has instilled confidence in the players and allowed them to play their natural game.

The Chennai Super Kings have won their last five games on the trot and look well on course to yet another playoff berth in IPL 2021.