IPL 2021 Week 2 roundup: Five best catches

We have witnessed yet another thrilling week of IPL action. 17 games so far, and almost all of them have gone down to the last over. In just two weeks, the IPL has witnessed some mind-boggling performances with the bat and innumerable displays of brilliance with the ball.

From Deepak Chahar's powerplay brilliance to young Devdutt Padikkal's scintillating ton to a rare Mumbai Indians batting collapse and a sensational fightback by KKR against CSK that ended in a losing cause - the second week of IPL 2021 has seen quite some action on the field.

While batting and bowling performances are often recognized and rewarded well, good fielding can more often than not be the differentiating factor in a competition like the IPL.

Having said that, we look at the 5 best catches that IPL 2021 has witnessed in its second week.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) to dismiss Chris Gayle (PBKS) [IPL Match 08]

It's almost impossible to talk about a fielding achievement and not mention Ravindra Jadeja's name. Arguably the best fielder in the world, Jadeja picked a diving stunner in match 8 when CSK faced off against PBKS.

Trying to play a delivery off Deepak Chahar, Gayle mistimed his shot and it went low in the air. Fortunately for CSK, Ravindra Jadeja was the man in the fielding position. He covered a bit of ground and aggressively dived towards the ball to complete the catch to perfection.

Jadeja also received the perfect catch of the match award after the game for his outstanding effort. Watch the video below:

#4 Rahul Tripathi (KKR) to dismiss Virat Kohli (RCB) [IPL Match 10]

In the first day-game of IPL 2021 where KKR and RCB faced-off against each other, Rahul Tripathi pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss RCB captain Virat Kohli.

It was the powerplay overs when fielding restrictions were in place. Kohli hit a delivery off Varun Chakavarti's bowling towards deep cover. Rahul Tripathi, standing at cover, ran a long distance and eventually managed to pull off a diving stunner.

The catch was also later applauded by KKR coach Brendon McCullum at the end of the match. Needless to say, Tripathi was awarded the perfect catch of the match awad for his sensational effort. Watch the video below:

#3 Dan Christian (RCB) to dismiss Shubman Gill (KKR) [IPL Match 10]

In the same game as the one where Rahul Tripathi pulled off a stunner to dismiss Kohli, Dan Christian showcased a sensational fielding effort by taking a diving catch standing at mid-on.

RCB's Kyle Jamieson bowled a juicy delivery outside off to Gill, who moved away from the wicket and tried to hit it over mid-on for a boundary. However, the KKR youngster failed to time the shot perfectly and fell prey to a fantastic effort by Christian. Watch the video below:

#2 Deepak Hooda (PBKS) to dismiss Rishabh Pant (DC) [IPL Match 11]

The Delhi Capitals were going strong and were well on course to a victory against Punjab Kings, requiring 16 to win off the last 18 deliveries. Trying to smash a delivery off Jhye Richardson in the 18th over, Rishabh Pant found Deepak Hooda in the perfect position for a catch.

However, things became wobbly when the ball slipped out of Hooda's hands. The PBKS batsman struggled to balance himself and catch the ball at the same time. He juggled a few times before finally getting his hands on the ball to dismiss DC captain Rishabh Pant.

Watch the video below:

#1 MS Dhoni (CSK) to dismiss Nitish Rana (KKR) [IPL match 15]

One of the most fantastic catches this week was that of MS Dhoni to dismiss Nitish Rana when CSK and KKR faced off in Mumbai for match 15.

KKR's opener, Nitish Rana, tried to make use of Deepak Chahar's pace in the 3rd over of the innings and tried scooping a delivery over deep backward point. However, he caught a leading edge and the ball sailed up in the air. Noticing no fielder in catching position, CSK's keeper-captain MS Dhoni took matters in his own hands and covered over 30-35 yards to complete a comfortable catch.

