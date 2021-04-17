IPL 2021 weekly roundup: Skipper ratings

The first week of IPL 2021 has been a thrilling ride. 6 out of the 8 games so far have gone down to the final over, with the team holding their nerves till the end coming out on top on every occasion.

Team captains have played a huge role in leading their franchise from the front in pressure scenarios in this first week, as is characteristic of the IPL.

Captains do not just play a role in rotating the field and bowlers during the game, but also have the huge responsibility of keeping their team's morale up during difficult situations. Moreover, they also influence the selection of the playing XI for every match based on the conditions and the form of the players.

We rank the captains of all 8 teams based on their performance over the course of the first week of IPL 2021:

Eoin Morgan - Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL Captain Score: 5.5)

Eoin Morgan

The English white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has had a prolific record as captain of the national team. However, Morgan has struggled to get the best out of himself and his team so far in the IPL. The KKR skipper has, disappointingly, failed to bail his team out from pressure situations as well.

Moreover, not being able to bring out the best of the KKR middle order has been another failure for him so far this season. The way Mumbai Indians snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against KKR only showed how low the morale is in the dressing room of the latter currently.

David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL Captain Score: 6)

David Warner

David Warner has been a sensational performer and one of the most consistent batsmen in the history of the IPL. The Australian has also led the SRH franchise to an IPL title in 2016, and has helped his team qualify for the play-offs for 5 seasons in a row.

Warner is often seen on social media shaking a leg or playing pranks alongside his teammates, which shows the friendly culture and open environment he has built within the Hyderabad team despite being an overseas captain.

However, as they say, a captain is only as good as his team is. Hyderabad, despite boasting a great lineup, have failed to make a good impression in IPL 2021 so far.

Sanju Samson - Rajasthan Royals (IPL Captain Score: 7)

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson came into IPL 2021 with no experience in leading such a big team. Given that the Rajasthan Royals have suffered two major blows - with Ben Stokes being ruled out and there being no clarity on Jofra Archer's return - Samson led a much weaker and depleted side than what was originally envisaged.

While the Royals lost their first game against Punjab Kings, they fought extremely hard till the very last ball and were never out of contention. The Sanju Samson-led side then came back strongly to steal victory from the Delhi Capitals in their next outing.

Samson has done a great job in leading the team during the first week of IPL 2021, but being a relatively inexperienced skipper, he still has a lot to prove in the coming weeks.

Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals (IPL Captain Score: 7)

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is another debut captain this season alongside Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper batsman has been extremely successful with the bat over the last few months, and has also improved his keeping skills massively.

Backed by a mentor like Ricky Ponting, Rishabh Pant came into IPL 2021 as a confident young skipper and seems to have filled Shreyas Iyer's shoes really well so far. Pant has often been seen consoling his bowlers after an expensive over to keep the team's morale up. He is also backed by a supremely talented Delhi Capitals team that has the right mix of youth and experience and can go the distance in the tournament.

KL Rahul - Punjab Kings (IPL Captain Score: 7.5)

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is truly a skipper who leads his team from front. Opening the batting for the Punjab Kings, KL Rahul scores runs at the top of the order with unmatched consistency to give his team a headstart in most games.

Guiding his players from behind the stumps, Rahul has often been seen encouraging his players vociferously. One of the best examples of his exemplary leadership was seen in the game against Rajasthan Royals when the Punjab Kings didn't lose hope till the very last ball despite Sanju Samson being in red-hot form.

Being the fighter he is, KL Rahul's team Punjab Kings are sure to be a force reckon with in the coming weeks of the IPL.

MS Dhoni - Chennai Super Kings (IPL Captaincy Score: 7.5)

MS Dhoni

Although he may have retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni remains an unparalleled captain due to his calmness and experience. After a horrid season in 2020, the Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2021 campaign with a thrashing by Delhi Capitals.

However, MS Dhoni's leadership experience helped the Men in Yellow bounce back very strongly as they thumped the Punjab Kings by 6 wickets to gain their first victory in this year's IPL.

MS Dhoni's words of advice continue to boost his bowlers. His mere presence behind the stumps can help turn games on its head for the CSK franchise.

Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL Captain Points: 8)

Virat Kohli

At the end of week 1, in which all teams have played 2 games - RCB are the only team to have emerged victorious on both occasions. Virat Kohli is known in world cricket to be an aggressive captain, and he is often seen motivating his teammates during the game with his on-field energy.

Having backed underperforming players like Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli seems to be finally getting success in the IPL. 2021 could finally be the season when the Bangalore boys get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

Rohit Sharma - Mumbai Indians (IPL Captain Points: 8.5)

Rohit Sharma

When it comes to T20s, no one who can match Rohit Sharma's record as a captain. Having lead the Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL titles, Rohit Sharma came into this IPL with a great amount of confidence.

With his ability to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, Rohit Sharma remains one of the best captains in IPL history. His shrewd captaincy came to the fore against KKR when Rohit Sharma used his bowlers perfectly to successfully defend 31 runs off 30 balls with powerful hitters like Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik still at the crease.