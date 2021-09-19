IPL 2021: What happened the last time Mumbai Indians faced Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in 2014?

The highly anticipated second phase of IPL 2021 will begin Sunday with a high octane clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. CSK is in second position in the points table, while MI is in fourth spot.

Both teams will be looking to win this contest and get off to a good start in the UAE leg of the IPL.

So far, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have faced off in 31 encounters in the IPL. MI have the upper hand over their arch-rivals as they have won 19 of those matches. CSK have emerged victorious on 12 occasions.

Kieron Pollard's blistering knock helped the Mumbai Indians register a victory against CSK in a high-scoring thriller earlier this year. It was match number 25 of IPL 2021, played in Delhi.

Mohit Sharma's wonderful spell helped CSK beat MI in Match 13 of IPL 2014 in Dubai

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have faced off only once earlier in Dubai. It was way back in 2014. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the game.

The Mumbai Indians skipper led from the front by scoring a half-century. Playing at No. 4, Rohit Sharma(50 in 41 balls) anchored the innings, while Corey Anderson(39) and Aditya Tare(23) chipped in with useful contributions at the top of the order.

None of the other middle-order batters scored much, which meant the Mumbai Indians could only reach 141/7 after 20 overs. Mohit Sharma(4/14) and Ben Hilfenhaus(2/39) were the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In reply, CSK openers Dwyane Smith and Brendon McCullum gave their side a blazing start by putting on a 57-run opening partnership in just 6.2 overs.

Following Smith's departure on 29, Brendon McCullum continued to do well at the other end and scored a match-winning 71* to take his side home convincingly.

Faf du Plessis(20) and MS Dhoni(14*) played a helping hand in the middle-order. CSK eventually reached 142/3 in 19 overs and went on to win the match by seven wickets.

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai side won convincingly the last time they met Mumbai Indians in Dubai. It will be interesting to see which side will come out on top in the latest installment of this iconic rivalry.

