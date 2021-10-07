IPL 2021: Who is Deepak Chahar's fiancee, Jaya Bhardwaj?

Deepak Chahar might have faced defeat with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, but he would have forgotten all about that soon after the match, when he proposed to girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj and she said yes.

Chahar walked on to the stands just after the match against Punjab Kings in Dubai, where Jaya Bhardwaj was watching from and surprised her before getting down on his knee to pop the question.

Bhardwaj was overwhelmed and ecstatically said yes. Chahar's proposal video went viral, and he himself shared pictures and videos on his Instagram.

His sister Malti Chahar shared an adorable Instagram post as well, welcoming Jaya Bharadwaj into the family. "And my brother is taken. Lo mil gayi bhabhi. She is Jaya Bharadwaj and she isn’t a foreigner…Delhi Ki ladki h," Malti captioned the post.

Jaya Bhardwaj is Splitsvilla winner Siddharth Bhardwaj's sister

Jaya Bhardwaj is the younger sister of Siddharth Bhardwaj, a model and VJ who shot to fame after winning Season 2 of MTV reality show Splitsvilla.

Siddharth Bhardwaj, 34, has also been a contestant on Big Boss and Box Cricket League, a cricket competition for celebrities.

Jaya Bhardwaj reportedly works for a corporate firm in Delhi. Not much is known about Jaya Bhardwaj though, who likes to keep a low profile and stays away from social media.

Chahar, 29, and Jaya Bhardwaj will tie the knot when they return to India from the UAE, according to rumours, adding to a growing list of cricketers who have gotten married in the last year or so.

Chahar is set to stay back in the UAE after the IPL season concludes as he has been named as a reserve for India for the T20 World Cup which begins two days after the IPL final.

The T20 World Cup will conclude on November 14.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal