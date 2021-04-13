IPL 2021: Why Washington Sundar needs to bowl a full quota of overs for RCB

In RCB's season opener against the Mumbai Indians last Friday, Washington Sundar bowled only one over. He was being held back for the left-handers in MI's middle order, but even managed to take a wicket in the only over he bowled. He was seen opening the RCB batting alongside Virat Kohli in a move which was temporary, but not one that was greatly appreciated.

Washington Sundar has been a part of India's T20 national team for almost four years now. Although he has picked up only 25 wickets from 31 matches, he has done well to maintain an economy rate of 7.25 after bowling his quota of overs in most of the matches he has played.

Washington's breakthrough moment with the Indian team, however, was on his Test debut in Brisbane in January this year. Playing ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, the Tamil Nadu spinner impressed with the ball, but stunned the cricketing world with his lower-order batting.

Everyone knew Washington could bat, but very few expected him to play one of the best bowling lineups in the world with utter ease - especially with the Indian team in trouble.

Washington played three of the four Tests against England as well, but his bowling role was very limited, as he bowled only 38.4 overs in five innings there. With most IPL matches being played on spin-friendly pitches and a T20 World Cup to be played in six months' time, there are plenty of reasons Washington Sundar needs to bowl his full quota of four overs for RCB in the ongoing IPL.

Washington Sundar needs To bowl more for RCB in IPL 2021

In RCB's first match on Friday, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian and Washington Sundar combined to bowl four overs alongside the four bowlers who bowled out. Both Shahbaz and Christian went wicketless, conceding 35 runs from a combined three overs and both going for over 10 an over.

Sundar, on the other hand, bowled just the solitary over and took the big wicket of Chris Lynn as well. With RCB's next two matches scheduled to be played in Chennai, Sundar bowling his full quota should be, as Virat Kohli says, a no-brainer'.

RCB will play five matches in Kolkata, two in Mumbai; and four matches - and more if they qualify for the playoffs - in Ahmedabad. Most of these pitches are spin-friendly, and if Washington can get an extended run as a frontline spinner, it has to be in this tournament.

Bowling more often will not only help Washington Sundar emerge as a wicket-taking bowler for RCB, but it will also help Virat Kohli's Indian team in the long run as well. Plus, he can stem the run flow in the powerplay overs. Bowling more overs now can help Washington provide RCB with the wickets they need, when they need them the most.

A spinner like Washington Sundar should be utilised as much as possible, and that will only happen if he gets to bowl his full quota.