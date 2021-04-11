IPL 2021: "Will continue batting aggressively" - Shikhar Dhawan after starring in DC's win against CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) started their IPL 2021 campaign in style after fiery knocks from openers Shikhar Dhawan (85 from 54 balls) and Prithvi Shaw (72 off 38 balls) led them to a dominating 7-wicket win over a hapless Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After an allround batting effort led by Suresh Raina (56 off 36 balls) and Sam Curran (34* off 15 balls) helped CSK finish with an above par score of 188/7, MS Dhoni's indisciplined bowling unit was put to the sword from the get go by an ultra attacking 138-run partnership between DC openers Dhawan and Shaw.

Asked about his aggressive batting approach at the top of the order, 'Man of the Match' Shikhar Dhawan said that the attacking approach has been working well for him for the past few years and he'll continue batting the same way going forward. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dhawan said:

"I've been playing aggressively from the last two-three years. I'll continue doing the same. You'll definitely see me playing aggressively going forward. The mindset and skill I've been playing with, I just want to keep refining it. I'm very happy that I've found consistency at a good strike-rate. For sure I'm going to continue playing like this as this version of the game demands it."

Gabbar has arrived 😎 Amazing team performance 💪 @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/vvLyUk76Xa — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 10, 2021

Have been scoring at a good strike-rate for the last few years, happy with my game: Shikhar Dhawan

Sam Curran to Shikhar Dhawan. 2020 and 2021. Same shot. Same result.#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/5z1OZIk3gZ — monkey बात🐒 (@monkeybaat83) April 10, 2021

Over the past few IPL seasons, there has been a noticeable change in Shikhar Dhawan's batting approach. While the left-handed batsman has always put up consistent scores for his franchises, he had never finished with a strike-rate in exceess of 130 between 2008 to 2017.

But even as Dhawan has continued to remain consistent, his strike-rate has sky-rocketed in the past three IPL seasons.

In the 2018 and 2019 editions of the tournament, Dhawan struck his runs at 136.91 and 135.67, respectively. IPL 2020 was Dhawan's most productive as yet as he scored 618 runs at a career-best strike-rate of 144.73.

After starting off IPL 2021 on the same note with his knock against CSK, Shikhar Dhawan was glad that the approach has been working for him and said that he was happy with his game.

"There's no change in my approach because I've been playing like this for a long time now. If you watched me in the last IPL or even before that, I've been scoring runs at a good strike-rate. I'm happy the way I'm going and I'm much more consistent. Always looking to improve whenever I can but I'm very happy and enjoying my game", Shikhar Dhawan signed off by saying.

Shikhar Dhawan for DC:



Innings - 34

Runs - 1,224

Average - 40.80

S/R - 141.50

100s/50s - 2/10

Best - 106*



Golden trade for DC! #DCvsCSK #IPL2021 — 𝐀.𝐆. (@TheRampShot) April 10, 2021