IPL 2021: Will look to continue my current form - Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan shined with the bat as he steered his team to a comfortable victory over the Chennai Super Kings in the 2nd game of IPL 2021 in Mumbai.

Speaking to the media after the game, Shikhar Dhawan was asked about his thoughts on his batting performance. Addressing the same, Dhawan said in Hindi (Roughly translated to English):

"I'm happy that I performed well and contributed towards the team's victory. Starting well in the tournament is always a great deal for a batsman or a player. I will look to continue my form in the upcoming games."

Watch Dhawan's knock of 85 off 54 deliveries here

Dhawan further spoke about his delight in starting the tournament on a high and also credited his team for their efforts on the field. He said:

"Really happy that we won the game. The entire team performed well, not just me. Prithvi batted really well and the bowlers bowled in the right areas. So in all, I'm very happy with our start in the tournament. The goal is to refine and maintain this form while continuing to win games as a team."

Most runs vs #CSK in all T20s



902 SHIKHAR DHAWAN (when on 77*)

901 Virat Kohli

749 Rohit Sharma

617 David Warner

593 AB de Villiers

590 Robin Uthappa#CSKvDC #IPL2021 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 10, 2021

Dhawan-Shaw partnership help Delhi secure a thumping win over Chennai

Chasing a total of 189 against 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals got to off to a flying start as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw piled up 138 runs at the top of the order.

The pair caused ensured that CSK were never in the game in the second innings. While Prithvi Shaw scored 72 off just 38 deliveries, Shikhar Dhawan continued his carnage even after Shaw was dismissed. He ended up scoring a match-defining 85 off 54 balls. Shikhar Dhawan was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliance with the willow.

Gabbar has arrived 😎 Amazing team performance 💪 @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/vvLyUk76Xa — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 10, 2021

The Delhi Capitals will next be seen in action against the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on April 15.