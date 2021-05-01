IPL 2021: Yuvraj Singh lauds Harpreet Brar for his all-round show; praises Harbhajan Singh for backing the spinner

Yuvraj Singh has praised Harpreet Brar for his all-round showing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a game in which the Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerged victorious by 34 runs. Yuvraj also spoke about the impact Harbhajan Singh and the Punjab Cricket Association had on the left-arm spinner.

Introducing Harpreet Brar into the playing XI against the Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be a masterstroke for the Punjab Kings as the spinner wreaked havoc, picking up the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Brar also made a vital contribution with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 25 off 17 balls.

Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wrote:

"Very happy for @thisisbrar! Getting wickets of some quality batsman and getting useful runs in the end! Also, the best way to *silence emoji* your critics when it comes to state cricket!! Well done PCA president, secretary and @harbhajan_singh in supporting your match winner."

Very happy for @thisisbrar ! Getting wickets of some quality batsman and getting useful runs in the end ! Also the best way to 🤫 your critics when it comes to state cricket !! Well done pca president ,secretary and @harbhajan_singh in supporting your match winners #PBKSvRCB — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2021

Harpreet Brar played just the fourth game of his IPL career against RCB. He had gone wicketless in all of his previous encounters, and Virat Kohli turned out to be his first IPL wicket as the RCB skipper was cleaned up while stepping down the track.

Kohli Paaji’s wicket was very special: Harpreet Brar

Harpreet Brar was hit for a six early on in his spell by Virat Kohli. However, the Punjab Kings bowler held his nerve to break the back of the RCB lineup by picking up three crucial wickets and returning with figures of 3-19 in his four overs.

While speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the bowler picked Virat Kohli's wicket as the special one.

"I am sure the people back home would be proud and happy. I wasn’t overwhelmed when Kohli hit me because a bowler always gets a second chance to come back. My first IPL wicket was Kohli Paaji’s wicket and that was very special,” said the 25-year-old.

PBKS team management also deserves credit for introducing Harpreet Brar in the XI against the RCB. With their latest win, the Punjab franchise have now moved to fifth in the points table. They will be in action again on Sunday, where they will face the Delhi Capitals,