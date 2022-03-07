IPL 2022: 3 best Virat Kohli knocks against PBKS

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Virat Kohli are all set to open their IPL 2022 campaign against the new-look Punjab Kings on March 27 (Sunday). The Bangalore-based franchise are yet to win the marquee tournament and will look to start off on a winning note.

Kohli is one of the oldest members of the outfit and is inarguably their most successful batter. As far as Kohli vs Punjab goes, he has had a relatively good run, racking up 741 runs from 27 matches at an average of 29.64 and a strike rate of 126.88.

Ahead of their IPL 2022 clash, we take a look at three of his best performances against the Kings.

#1 2016: Virat Kohli blitzes a magnificent 113

IPL 2016 was a season to remember for RCB and Virat Kohli. It saw their last appearance in an IPL final, and the then skipper slammed four centuries to have a run-filled season.

Although the side lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final, Kohli carried over his scintillating form from the T20 World Cup. He scored 973 runs in the edition — including a ton against Punjab at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Walking out to bat, he walloped a 50-ball-113 studded with 12 fours and eight sixes as the Royal Challengers posted a formidable 211 for three in their 20 overs. His fellow opener, Chris Gayle, played second fiddle with a bruising 32-ball-73.

The visitors fell short by 82 runs after Yuzvendra Chahal's spun a web, finishing with figures of 4/25.

#2 2019: Kohli's 53-ball-67 as RCB win by 8 wickets

Chasing a competitive 173, Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel got the side off to a breezy start before the latter was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

The dismissal didn't put the former skipper off as he notched up a 53-ball-67 to set up the platform for AB de Villiers (59* off 38; 5 x 4, 2 x 6) and Marcus Stoinis (28* off 16; 4 x 4). It was a comprehensive eight-wicket win for the side with Kohli leading the charge.

#3 2018: 28-ball-48* to chase down a paltry 88

Much of the credit goes to Umesh Yadav's 3/23 and some brilliance on the field that saw three run outs being affected. Punjab were restricted to a paltry 88 and in reply, RCB raced off to a ten-wicket win. Virat Kohli slammed a 28-ball-48* and Parthiv Patel contributed with an equally brisk 22-ball-40*.

RCB chased down the target in just 8.1 overs with the skipper firing six fours and two sixes from his willow.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava