IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who might pick up most wickets in today's CSK vs MI game 

IPL giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will go head-to-head in Match 59 of the ongoing IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, May 12.

After bossing the marquee league for a decade, both CSK and MI find themselves languishing at the bottom of the . While the MS Dhoni-led unit are ninth and have won four games so far, MI are at the foot of the table. The five-time champions have lost nine of their 11 games - their most in any IPL season.

Apart from being at the bottom of the ladder, both have certain bowling issues to address leading up to the match. While the Super Kings have leaked runs at an economy of 8.73, MI have the worst economy in the league with 8.9.

However, CSK's strength lies in their spin department. Mumbai, on the other hand, have some express pacers in their ranks.

On that note, we predict three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in this year's second CSK vs MI fixture.

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana is enjoying a wonderful IPL debut season. A contender for the Emerging Player Award this season, Theekshana has taken 12 wickets in eight games for the Super Kings.

Apart from being the leading wicket-taker among spinners in the powerplay, Theekshana has picked up six scalps in the first six overs.

Theekshana, who has taken the majority of his wickets this season with his carrom ball, will fancy his chances against Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. While the MI captain has been out five times to the carrom ball, the left-hander has lost his wicket twice in five encounters to the spin variation.

Fresh off his impeccable bowling performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah will step on the field with high confidence against CSK.

The 28-year-old recorded the best bowling figures of IPL 2022 when he claimed his first-ever IPL fifer (5-10) in the last game against KKR.

The onus will once again be on Bumrah to deliver for MI in today's El Clasico.

One of the most consistent death bowlers in IPL history, Dwayne Bravo is aging like fine wine. The 38-year-old Caribbean is the leading wicket-taker for the Super Kings this season, with 16 scalps in nine games.

Bravo will once again be a key CSK player as he has a terrific record against the five-time champions. No bowler has taken more wickets against Mumbai than Bravo in the IPL - 33 wickets in 21 games at an average of 18.

What's more, the West Indian has been prolific while playing at Wankhede. In 18 games at the iconic ground, Bravo has picked up 26 wickets, including five scalps this season in two games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee