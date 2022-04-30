IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who might pick up most wickets in today's GT vs RCB clash 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will head into their first-ever clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a team-in-form on Saturday (April 30). As per the IPL 2022 schedule, the high-profile encounter is an afternoon fixture at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The new entrants Gujarat will look to hold their position at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Bangalore will be hoping to put an end to their torrid run by beating the table-toppers today.

Interestingly, GT and RCB have two of the most lethal bowling lineups in the league. Gujarat have the luxury of having five pure bowlers, including Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. Whereas RCB have the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel.

On that note, we will attempt to predict the bowlers who will be on point in the much-awaited IPL clash.

#3. Alzarri Joseph (GT)

While Shami and Ferguson have taken their fair share of scalps for GT, Alzarri Joseph has gone under the radar a bit.

The Caribbean speedster took two wickets in the first game of IPL 2022. He then closed out the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by dismissing the dangerous Andre Russell.

He also clocked some really good speeds in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He almost went past Umran Malik for the fastest delivery of the match.

Joseph might well again prove to be crucial to GT's success in today's clash against RCB.

#2. Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Currently placed third in the ICC's T20I rankings for bowlers, Josh Hazlewood is one of the best new ball pacers in all formats of the game. After initially being dubbed only a 'red-ball bowler', the 31-year-old has developed into a striking T20 bowler as well.

Hazlewood's performances for the Royal Challengers this season have been nothing short of phenomenal. He has taken 10 wickets in just five outings at an average of 13.60 (best in the league) and a strike rate of 11.4.

Faf du Plessis will once again rely on the Australian to make full use of the seaming conditions at the Brabourne Stadium today.

#1. Mohammed Shami (GT)

Arguably India's best seam bowler, Mohammed Shami is enjoying a terrific debut campaign with Gujarat. His opening spells in the competition have rattled several oppositions this season already.

Shami, who has taken 13 wickets in eight games, is the highest wicket-taker for his franchise so far. He will be eyeing to add to his tally and will surely fancy his chances, especially against out-of-form RCB batters.

