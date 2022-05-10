IPL 2022: 3 CSK players who have exceeded expectations this season

It would take a miracle for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to make the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, but the Men in Yellow have had a few positives to dwell on of late.

Devon Conway has marked his return to the CSK playing XI with three half-centuries on the trot, while Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown signs of his Orange Cap-winning form. Dwayne Bravo has delivered as the team's trusted death bowler as well.

More importantly for the four-time IPL champions, some players have punched above their weight to paint a positive picture for the future of the franchise. Here are three CSK players who have exceeded expectations in IPL 2022.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 4

Maheesh Theekshana, snapped up for a meager INR 70 lakhs in the IPL 2022 auction, has been one of CSK's best performers this year. Regarded as one of the canniest T20 spinners in the world, the Sri Lankan's accuracy and variations have given the Super Kings a major boost in the bowling department.

Bowling difficult overs in the powerplay and at the death, Theekshana has scalped 12 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.41. He has been the lead spinner in an attack that has seen Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Moeen Ali fail to deliver for the most part.

The 21-year-old has only a handful of international games under his belt but has belied both his age and his experience. Theekshana fits perfectly into the MS Dhoni mold and should be an integral part of the side for years to come.

#2 Mukesh Choudhary

Mukesh Choudhary has CSK skipper MS Dhoni's support

Mukesh Choudhary took some time to get accustomed to the demands of the IPL, as CSK captain MS Dhoni has often pointed out. But once he got a few games under his belt and gained some confidence, the left-arm seamer became a different bowler.

Choudhary came into IPL 2022 without an impressive T20 record and wasn't even expected to play ahead of the likes of Simarjeet Singh and Rajvardhan Hangargekar. But his left-arm variety and ability to swing the ball impressed the CSK management, who have backed him even though he was highly expensive in his first few IPL 2022 games.

Choudhary has 13 wickets from 10 matches. Although his economy rate has been on the higher side and his fielding has left a lot to be desired, the 25-year-old has shown enough glimpses of his potential. We could see him build on his debut season and become an integral member of the CSK side in the coming years.

#1 Shivam Dube

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

One of the many players to have stepped up their game since joining CSK, Shivam Dube has been one of the franchise's best batters in IPL 2022. With 174 runs from nine games at an average of 34.88 and a strike rate of 160.34, the left-hander has played many crucial innings for the Super Kings, including a monster performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dube has overcome his obvious limitations with footwork and versatility by picking the right bowlers to attack, and although he hasn't been able to strike the ball well from the start of the innings, he has often found a way to hang in there and score some important runs. Both his average and his strike rate are career-highs for an IPL season by some margin, and he has always looked to improve.

Dube's bowling isn't anywhere near reliable, so he isn't a complete all-rounder yet. But it's safe to say that the 28-year-old has punched above his weight in IPL 2022 thus far.

