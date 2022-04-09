IPL 2022: 3 CSK players who have let the team down so far

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves in a miserable position after four games in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). For the first time in their history, the Men in Yellow have lost four on the trot, and the fact that it has come immediately after a mega-auction won't please fans of the franchise.

CSK's opening-day defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was chalked off as a one-off, but subsequent defeats at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) exposed clear deficiencies in both the batting and bowling departments. Their fourth loss of the season, a comprehensive walloping at the hands of fellow bottom-dwellers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), only emphasized their problems.

CSK's key men haven't delivered in IPL 2022 thus far. Here are three players who have let the them down this year.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu hasn't been able to replicate his past IPL form this year

Ambati Rayudu has been one of CSK's best batters since their comeback to the league in 2018. Playing various roles in the batting order, the experienced right-hander has made a significant contribution to the side with his adaptability and ability to keep the runs flowing in the middle overs.

However, Rayudu has been in poor form in IPL 2022. He has scores of 15, 27, 13 and 27 in the four games, with his strike rate reading a miserable 96.47. The 36-year-old has often resorted to ungainly heaves across the line to break free of his shackles, appearing to be off-balance and out of nick throughout the four matches.

Rayudu's struggles with upping his strike rate have cost CSK dearly in the middle overs, especially since he has batted at No. 4. To make matters worse, he's been lackluster on the field too. He dropped a sitter at short third to hand Liam Livingstone a reprieve and has been agonizingly slow across the turf.

Rayudu still appears to have something left in the tank and he really needs to step up for CSK immediately.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja hasn't welcomed captaincy with open arms

The captain must take some blame for CSK's misery this year. MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo appear to be heavily involved in decision-making, but Ravindra Jadeja is the man with a "C" next to his name. Unfortunately for him, apart from questionable team selection, his personal form hasn't been great either.

Jadeja's first game as captain gave a clear indication of nerves. He struggled to put bat on ball and was involved in several nervy incidents while running between the wickets. Although he's hit a few boundaries since, the all-rounder has only 66 runs this year at a strike rate of 120. He also has only one wicket to his name, with his left-arm spin offering practically no penetration.

Jadeja cannot be blamed for CSK's poor roster construction, and Dhoni's last-minute announcement didn't help matters. However, he has mentioned that the former CSK skipper has been grooming him for the role for a while now, which makes his disappointing start hard to stomach.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has managed only 18 runs in four IPL 2022 matches

Last year's Orange Cap winner has probably been CSK's biggest letdown in IPL 2022. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 600+ runs in IPL 2021 to be instrumental in the side's fourth title triumph, has managed only 16 runs in four matches this year.

Gaikwad is known to be a slow starter, with poor scores in the first three matches of each of his three IPL seasons. However, he has looked all at sea against pace, a problem that has been compounded by Faf du Plessis' absence. The 25-year-old nicked off against KKR and PBKS in loose fashion, while an amateur run-out brought about his downfall against LSG. Finally, a Natarajan inswinger saw him lose his shape completely on the flick to be castled.

Jadeja and Dhoni clearly back Gaikwad to come good, but his issues seem more technical than mental. It remains to be seen if the youngster can put his pace demons to bed and come up with a pile of runs for CSK in IPL 2022.

