IPL 2022: 3 CSK players who might be benched throughout the season

By retaining most of the core that won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title last year, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have established themselves as the early favorites for the 2022 season.

However, the downside of having a 25-member squad that has all bases covered is that a few quality T20 players won't get the opportunity to showcase their wares on the IPL stage. While it isn't uncommon for young Indian cricketers to wait for their time in the limelight, a few trusted overseas professionals may also meet the same fate.

CSK's squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

Here are three CSK players who might be benched for the entirety of IPL 2022.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 4

A player who has been part of CSK as a net bowler in the past, Maheesh Theekshana snapped up his first IPL contract at the 2022 auction after a solid few months for Sri Lanka. A mystery spinner who can bowl tough overs, he has become a match-winner with the ball of late.

However, the composition of CSK's team might not allow Theekshana any game time. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, who were the team's lead spinners last year, were retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. And with CSK playing all their matches away from Chepauk on pace-friendly Mumbai grounds, the Sri Lankan might have to wait for his chance to make a mark.

#2 Dwaine Pretorius

South Africa v England - 2nd T20 International

Dwaine Pretorius was one of South Africa's underrated stars at the 2021 T20 World Cup. Operating as a specialist death bowler, he used his plethora of cutters, slower balls and yorkers to consistently pick up wickets. The all-rounder also acquired his maiden IPL contract as CSK snapped him up.

Pretorius has probably been signed as a backup to Dwayne Bravo, who has had his injury concerns in the recent past and might not play all games for the franchise in IPL 2022. However, the presence of the experienced Chris Jordan, who can contribute in all three departments, might keep the Proteas quick on the bench.

CSK have the batting depth to play Adam Milne and Jordan ahead of Pretorius, who isn't as proven as the Men in Yellow would want from their primary death bowlers.

#1 Mitchell Santner

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

Having been part of CSK since 2019, Mitchell Santner has played only six games for the franchise over the last three IPL seasons. He has had his moments, such as his last-ball six against the Rajasthan Royals and his economical 13-run spell against the Mumbai Indians, but the all-rounder has mostly been out of the playing XI.

Santner is a world-class T20 cricketer and is one of the best shortest-format finger-spinners right now. Unfortunately for him, Ravindra Jadeja is just leagues apart. The Kiwi, who warmed the bench throughout IPL 2021, could be set for another spell on the sidelines this year.

Edited by Sai Krishna

