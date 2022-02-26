IPL 2022: 3 CSK players with the most runs in the tournament

Much of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success came from the three Ps — preparedness, patience, and most importantly, the players. Chennai has won five IPL trophies, with their latest triumph coming in 2021.

While street-smart cricket and MS Dhoni's plotting were some of the factors that could be attributed to the team's success, the players in the roster have also played a solid role.

So much so that three of the top 10 run-scorers in IPL history are part of the Super Kings setup. To be more precise, two players are part of the Chennai unit. Suresh Raina, who has been pivotal to the side's fortunes in the past is currently not a part of the team.

Ahead of the new edition, we take a look at the three players with the most runs in the IPL who have played for CSK.

#1 Suresh Raina

Matches: 205, Runs: 5528, Avg: 31.17, SR: 136.73, 100s: 1, 50s: 39

Suresh Raina's absence in IPL 2022 will disappoint many fans across the country, but CSK and the southpaw's fans will remember his swashbuckling innings for the Super Kings. Raina didn't have a great 2021 season but has been a key component in the Chennai engine over the years, winning five trophies with the side.

#2 MS Dhoni

Matches: 220, Runs: 4746, Avg: 39.55, SR: 135.83, 100s:0, 50s: 23

MS Dhoni was and still is the face of the CSK as he returns to lead the side in IPL 2022. He will be hoping to defend the title and lead the side to their sixth triumph in an IPL final.

Although his ability as a finisher has waned through the years, Dhoni is still a force to be reckoned with, both with the bat and behind the stumps. His astute understanding of the game and tactical acumen have been key to the team's success.

#3 Robin Uthappa

Matches: 193, Runs: 4722, Avg: 27.94, SR: 130.15, 100s: 0, 50s: 25

Robin Uthappa was traded to CSK ahead of IPL 2021 and while he sat out for most of the season, his blitzkrieg fifty against Delhi in Qualifier 1 was important in helping the Super Kings' title run.

Unlike Raina and Dhoni, who played for and led the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant for two seasons, Uthappa played for five different franchises before being signed by Chennai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar