IPL 2022: 3 CSK players who will be out to prove a point this season

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are known for getting the best out of their players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since their comeback to the league in 2018, players like Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Josh Hazlewood have been handed new leases of life in T20 cricket. Other experienced veterans like Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis have also defied their age to come good for the franchise.

CSK's squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

The 2022 edition of the IPL is expected to bring its share of quality performances from some CSK stars. Here are three CSK players who will be out to prove a point in IPL 2022.

#3 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz no looks from hangargekar no looks from hangargekar https://t.co/e4gukWDVtE

India's lead pacer at the U19 World Cup this year, Rajvardhan Hangargekar didn't scalp as many wickets as he'd have liked but showed clear signs of his immense potential. A rare young signing by CSK, the pacer appears set to be a key part of the franchise's plans in IPL 2022.

Hangargekar has been seen working on his batting technique extensively in the nets, and Deepak Chahar's injury could give him the perfect opportunity to walk into the CSK playing XI right from the start of the tournament. The 19-year-old is capable of contributing in both departments even if he is a touch raw at the moment and will welcome playing under MS Dhoni.

A few unfounded reports of age fraud surfaced in the lead-up to IPL 2022, taking the sheen away from what could be a breakthrough season for Hangargekar. He will be out to prove a point this year as he attempts to make the step up from the U19 level.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad finished IPL 2021 as the leading run-getter

Another young CSK player who clearly has the backing of the team management, Ruturaj Gaikwad, impressed all en route to an unprecedented Orange Cap season in IPL 2021. Forming a lethal partnership with Faf du Plessis at the top of the order, the stylish right-hander overcame a tough start to the season to display remarkable consistency and panache.

Unfortunately for Gaikwad, the road to the Indian side hasn't been as straightforward. The presence of several world-class opening options, like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, has meant that he has warmed the bench during most of his national team call-ups. And when the 25-year-old has played, he has been unable to make a mark.

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Gaikwad will want to send a clear message to the selectors that he is among the best openers in the country. It would be impossible to ignore him if he has another IPL season in which he competes for the Orange Cap, and it's already clear that his ceiling is sky-high.

#1 MS Dhoni

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

It might seem strange to suggest that a player as credentialed as MS Dhoni has a point to prove, but that's just the case heading into IPL 2022. The former Indian skipper has suffered a drastic dip in form over the last two seasons and will be itching to get back to his destructive best as his storied career winds down.

Dhoni's blistering 18*(6) in Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals last year is still fresh in memory, and even a few such cameos would be enough in a CSK side that is stacked with top-order batters and all-rounders. The 40-year-old doesn't play any top-level cricket apart from the IPL, and while his fitness has never been a problem, batting rust will certainly be something to watch out for when IPL 2022 commences.

Cricket fans around the world will want to see Dhoni sign off with a bang, and the CSK captain himself will be desperate to silence his critics.

The IPL 2022 schedule and the list of IPL teams is available here, click to view.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will MS Dhoni return to form in IPL 2022? Yes No 16 votes so far