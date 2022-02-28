IPL 2022: 3 Indian players in Delhi Capitals to watch out for 

Delhi Capitals (DC) have collected a squad of 24 very capable players after the two-day IPL mega auction on February 12-13. They had already retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel ahead of the bidding war. Their Indian core is arguably the strongest in the league after the Mumbai Indians.

Their three most expensive Indian acquisitions at the auction were Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, and Khaleel Ahmed. DC has also invested in a couple of youngsters from the U-19 World Cup-winning team - captain Yash Dhull and left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal.

All these Indian players are going to be keenly watched. But there are 3 among them who might be the most exciting prospects for the Delhi team. Let's look at these players closely.

#3 Delhi Capitals' most exciting Indian players: Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur was DC's most expensive buy (₹10.75 crores) at this year's IPL mega auction. He has taken 67 wickets in 61 matches at an average of 18.81 and an economy rate of 8.89. He was pivotal to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) title-winning campaign last season.

In the UAE leg of the tournament, Thakur picked up 16 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 16.2 and an economy rate of 7.62. He will be a part of the pace attack alongside Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, and Chetan Sakariya.

Thakur will also have to play the role of a lower-order hitter, as he will have to bat at No. 7 or 8. His batting has improved a lot in recent times, especially in the longer formats.

#2 Delhi Capitals' most exciting Indian players: Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw was the second Indian retention by the Delhi Capitals for ₹7.5 crores. He is perhaps one of the most gifted youngsters in Indian cricket, particularly in the T20 format. Shaw has a good record in the IPL. He has scored 1305 runs in 53 innings at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 146.

Delhi Capitals have done extremely well to buy David Warner as well at the IPL auction. The presence of an all-time great at the other end shall definitely help Shaw in further enhancing his T20 game. Their strong middle-order also ensures that the openers can play their natural game in the powerplay.

A good season this time will definitely make his case to become a regular in the national team a lot stronger. Although he is unlikely to make it to the T20 World Cup this year, he will start getting more consistent opportunities once veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire from the format.

#1 Delhi Capitals' most exciting Indian players: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will be the most keenly followed among all Delhi Capitals players (Getty Images)

The Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant for a staggering ₹16 crores ahead of the IPL mega auction. He was announced as captain last season when Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the first leg of the IPL due to an injury.

Pant has an incredible record in the Indian Premier League. In 84 matches, he has scored 2498 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 147. These are mind-blowing numbers for a player who is just 24 years old. His best season came in 2018, when he scored 684 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 173.

Pant, on ability, is easily one of the most exciting batsmen in the country. Although his T20 form has taken a bit of a hit in the last couple of years, he is still the most experienced Indian batsman in the franchise. The southpaw has a very high ceiling in this format and would be looking to have a great campaign this time around.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat