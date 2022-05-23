IPL 2022: 3 LSG players who need to fire in the playoffs.

After nearly two months and 70 league matches, the Indian Premier League (IPL) caravan moves to Kolkata for the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play in Qualifier 1 after sealing the top two spots in the league stage. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be battling it out against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

While the two games will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, forecasts predict rain interruptions. If the two games are washed out, the league table standings will be considered for playoff games.

The Lucknow Super Giants will be disappointed not to finish in the top two spots after an impressive debut campaign, winning nine out of their 14 games. However, they ended level on points with RR and finished third in the table due to an inferior net run rate.

Coming into the Eliminator, KL Rahul's men will know that one 'silly mistake' against RCB on Wednesday could see their campaign come crashing down. On that note, we take a look at the three LSG players who need to fire in the playoffs.

#1 LSG captain - KL Rahul

The Lucknow captain has blown hot and cold this season. Having said that, he has still managed to score 500-plus runs this season. An average of nearly 49 and a strike rate of 135 suggest that when KL Rahul goes big, it's usually a match-winning knock.

However, there have been doubts about his strike rate in the first half of his innings. On an Eden Gardens surface that's expected to be a belter, the captain will need to lead from the front and stack up runs at a healthy rate to keep his side ahead of the game.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

The Lucknow Super Giants announced Marcus Stoinis as their retention pick ahead of this season's IPL auction. While the Australian missed the first few matches due to international commitments, he's not had the most impactful of seasons since coming into the side. Eyebrows have thus been raised about LSG being hell-bent on using the brawny 32-year-old as a finisher. But there's much more to Stoinis' game.

With Lucknow's middle order struggling for consistency, the Aussie can take on more responsibility to bat higher up the order. Meanwhile, his close-out over in a thriller against the Kolkata Knight Riders is enough evidence to suggest that he can also contribute as a genuine all-rounder.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi

The 21-year-old leg-spinner from Rajasthan was the third and final retention for LSG before the start of the tournament. However, the spinner hasn't been at his best this season.

While his economy rate of 8.22 is the highest since making his debut in 2020, Ravi Bishnoi still has 12 wickets to his name. He predominantly bowls the defensive wrong 'un on and has made a name for himself as an economical bowler.

At such a young age, he has also taken responsibility for bowling in crucial situations against difficult match-ups. With some of RCB's star players having issues against spinners, the LSG tweaker could have a part to play if his side are to win on Wednesday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee