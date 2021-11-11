IPL 2022: 3 players from Associate nations who can be valuable buys

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 has thrown up a number of exciting players from Associate nations who could well be surprise packages at the full IPL auction ahead of the 2022 season.

One possible reason IPL franchises would look to pick Associate nation players is that their low base price will be a good return on investment.

Here's a look at 3 players from Associate nations who could be valuable picks at the 2022 IPL auction:

#1 Zeeshan Maqsood (Oman)

Zeeshan Maqsood is a canny all-rounder

The Pakistan-born Oman skipper is perfect T20 material. A left-arm spinner and opening batter, he is capable across all departments.

In their first round opening game of the T20 World Cup, he took 4-20 to help restrict Papua New Guinea to 129/9. The experienced campaigner has picked up 33 wickets in 45 matches at an economy rate of 6.88 in all T20 and scored 888 runs in 39 innings at a strike rate of almost 117.

#2 George Munsey (Scotland)

George Munsey - can fit nicely into the IPL

Scotland's George Munsey is an impressive opener who can attack bowlers from the word go. He loves pace on the ball and in the IPL his impact in powerplay can go a long way in setting the pace of the match.

The southpaw is adept at playing the reverse sweep and is quite nimble on his feet. This makes him a difficult man to contain. The 28-year-old enjoys playing spin equally. For IPL sides looking for backup openers, Munsey could be a good fit.

Cricket Scotland @CricketScotland To everyone that has taken this ride with us 👏



Thank you.



We are just getting started 👇 To everyone that has taken this ride with us 👏Thank you. We are just getting started 👇 https://t.co/vY4EscWxUL

#3 David Wiese (Namibia)

Wiese can be a superb pick in the IPL

The former South Africa all-rounder, who now plays for Namibia, has been fantastic for his adopted country at the T20 World Cup. Such was his impact that he won two Player of the match awards in his first three matches.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A seasoned T20 campaigner, the 36-year-old has played in global T20 leagues across the world, including being a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015. A fast-medium bowler and a good striker of the ball, he could be sought after at the IPL auction following his impressive performances at the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan