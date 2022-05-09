IPL 2022: 3 players who Mumbai Indians can sign as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a muscle strain. The right-handed Mumbai Indians (MI) batter suffered the strain while playing against the Gujarat Titans last week. Yadav will not be available to play for MI in their last three matches of the competition.

Since the Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, not many fans expect them to sign a replacement at this stage. However, MI still have pride at stake, which is why they may consider signing an experienced player as a replacement.

Otherwise, they can rope in a youngster and try him in the last three matches, where they have nothing to lose. Mumbai Indians' final three games are against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

On that note, we will look at the three names MI could rope in as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav.

#1 Suresh Raina could replace Suryakumar Yadav as a No. 3 batter for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have already roped in commentator Dhawal Kulkarni as a backup option for their squad. They could add one more member from the commentary panel and give him a chance to end his career on his terms.

Suresh Raina surprisingly went unsold at the IPL 2022 Auction. Raina is one of the leading run-getters in the IPL, but none of the 10 franchises bid for him at the mega auction.

Since Mumbai Indians have nothing to lose, they could rope in Raina and offer him a chance to end his career on the field. Raina has already retired from international cricket, and it seems unlikely he will make a return to the IPL in the upcoming seasons.

It will be interesting to see whether the Mumbai Indians give a memorable farewell to a 2011 World Cup hero just like they gave to Yuvraj Singh in 2019.

#2 Yash Nahar

While Suresh Raina will be a short-term option, a rising star like Yash Nahar could prove to be a long-term asset for the Mumbai Indians. Nahar plays with Ruturaj Gaikwad for Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

Last year, Nahar slammed his maiden T20 ton while playing for Maharashtra in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa. He has played 12 T20 innings in his career, scoring 250 runs.

Nahar knows how to score boundaries, having smashed 23 fours and 11 sixes in his T20 career. He could be a good option for the Mumbai Indians.

#3 Vishnu Solanki

Vishnu Solanki grabbed everyone's attention with a spectacular finish in a quarterfinal match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. Playing for Baroda, the right-handed batter smashed six, four, six off the last three balls to help his team register a memorable win against Haryana.

Solanki was with the Mumbai Indians squad last year during the first phase of the IPL, but is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich league. If MI rope him in as a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav, he could soon start his IPL career.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee