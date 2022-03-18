IPL 2022: 3 players who could replace Mark Wood for the Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants' preparations for the upcoming season have been majorly impacted, with Mark Wood being ruled out just a week before the marquee tournament begins. The speedster was bought for a huge sum of ₹7.5 crores at the auction and was expected to be their first-choice overseas quick.

Mark Wood can bowl in all phases of the game and consistently breaches the 145 kmph mark. The 32-year-old is also amongst the best hit-the-deck bowlers in the world and finding a replacement for Wood from the unsold pool won't be an easy task. Fortunately, the side does have Dushmantha Chameera in their squad, who has been impressive over the last couple of years.

However, the Lucknow side will still need another option given that the Sri Lankan is their only proper overseas pace option. Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis are all-round options who aren't as effective during the different phases of the game.

On that note, here's a look at three pacers who could potentially replace Mark Wood.

#3 Blessing Muzarabani

Blessing Muzarabani is arguably the best talent Zimbabwe has had over the last few years and has had stints in both Pakistan and England. He was impressive during his short stint in the PSL, picking up five wickets in four games while conceding at less than 8.

He bowls at around 140 kmph and has the ability to consistently hit hard lengths. in his 40 T20 appearances, Muzarabani has picked up 44 wickets at a strike rate of 19.6 while conceding at just 7.91.

The 25-year-old would be a like-for-like replacement for Wood and it would be tough to find someone who is closer to him when it comes to their profile.

Moreover, most of the IPL batters have never played against Muzarabani and he could turn out to be a surprise package. Andy Flower is among Muzarabani's admirers, having worked with him during the PSL. This gives him a realistic chance of becoming Zimbabwe's first IPL player since 2014.

#2 Joshua Little

Joshua Little has been in the news quite a bit lately, thanks to the Chennai Super Kings, who roped him in as a net bowler for the season. He impressed for Ireland during the T20 World Cup, where he picked up five wickets in three games while conceding at a meager 4.91.

Little's spell against Sri Lanka was a treat to watch as he cleaned up Dinesh Chandimal and Avishka Fernando on consecutive deliveries.

In 54 T20s, Little has picked up 54 wickets at a strike rate of 21.2 and has an economy rate of 7.2. The Irishman is at his best in the powerplay and can also chip in with an over or two at the death.

Being a left-armer certainly helps his cause, given that LSG has just one other option in the form of Mohsin Khan. The fact that Little is already in India elevates his chances as it won't be an issue logistically to bring him into the squad.

#1 Naveen-ul-Haq

Unlike the other two options, Naveen-ul-Haq isn't similar to Mark Wood in terms of profile given that he relies more on variations. He doesn't bowl hard lengths regularly but has an arsenal of slower balls and a sharp yorker.

Given that the Lucknow side already have Chameera and Avesh Khan who have raw pace and can hit the deck, it wouldn't hurt to have a different profile in the squad.

The 22-year-old has picked up 109 wickets in 93 T20s at a strike rate of 17.8. His economy rate of 9.09 during the death overs since 2020 shows that Naveen-ul-Haq is capable of bowling at the death.

However, it must be noted that these stats are from leagues of lower quality. Whether he can replicate that form in the IPL remains to be seen.

