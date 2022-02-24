IPL 2022: 3 RCB players who could replace Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) built a formidable-looking roster during the IPL 2022 Auction. What doesn't work in their favor, though, are the Australian players who are likely to miss the first few games for the season.

With the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, and Jason Behrendorff set to be unavailable for, at least, the first two games, RCB will heavily depend on their other foreign imports.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, David Warner, Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins will also miss the first week of Ithe IPL This would be despite them not playing in the limited-overs series against Pakistan which is starting on March 29.

By the looks of it, Finn Allen is a sure starter until Maxwell arrives. But the franchise also has an option in Shane Rutherford. They also have the option of playing just three foreigners and adding another Indian to the XI.

Let's explore the three options RCB has at their disposal to make up for Maxwell's absence in the first two games.

#1 Finn Allen in place of Glenn Maxwell for RCB

New Zealand's hard-hitting talent Finn Allen is most-likely to replace the Aussie superstar. Roped in last season as a replacement for Josh Philippe, Allen came in as a batter who could dominate bowling attacks.

The Kiwi batsman is relatively new to the T20I circuit, having played just six T20Is for New Zealand. He has scored 156 runs in these matches at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 190.24. Yet, his talent has led him to be regarded as the next big thing in his country's T20 cricket landscape.

The proof of his ability can be found in his T20 record. The22-year-old has stacked up 1537 runs from 51 games at an average of 32.02 and a strike rate of 175.65.

#2 Sherfane Rutherford

West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is another option RCB can opt for in replacing Maxwell. The southpaw is not new to the IPL, having spent time in the Mumbai Indians camp previously.

He played seven games for that team and, while he didn't set the stage on fire, what he brings to the table is the ability to hit the ball hard and far. The cricketer from the Caribbean can also bowl a few overs, if needed.

#3 Mahipal Lomror

Should RCB opt for homegrown talent, Mahipal Lomror would be the ideal candidate to take the vacant position.

He played just four matches in the 2021 season and scored 94 runs at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of 128.76. But the all-rounder has the skill and temperament of a player who could bat at No. 4.

