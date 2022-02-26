IPL 2022: 3 reasons why CSK are at an advantage in Group B

When Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, that begins on March 26, they will compete in a new format. The teams will be separated into two groups. The IPL Governing Council decided on this at its meeting on February 25.

The teams in each group were determined based on the number of titles won by the franchises and appearances in the IPL final. As a result, the Mumbai Indians (MI) with five titles and Chennai Super Kings with four titles, were selected first.

As per the new format, all ten IPL sides will play a total of 14 league matches (seven home and seven away games), totalling to 70 league matches, followed by four playoff encounters.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda IPL teams have been divided into two groups based on the number of titles won and finals played.



#IPL TheIPL teams have been divided into two groups based on the number of titles won and finals played. #IPL 2022 The 🔟 IPL teams have been divided into two groups based on the number of titles won and finals played.#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/6Yi8jbvOeS

Group A comprises MI, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG). Group B includes CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Here, let's focus on one of the most successful franchises in the IPL - CSK. It can be argued that they are at an advantage due to being in Group B. Why that is so? Well, here are three reasons why that is the case.

#1. Better head-to-head record of CSK against other Group B teams

Chennai Super Kings have been consistent performers in the IPL

The current champions are perhaps the most consistent team in IPL's history. The Chennai-based side have a reputation for being tough to beat and usually carry the favorites tag before the commencement of the tournament.

Apart from MI, who are in Group A, the defending champions have a superior head-to-head record against all IPL franchises. Among teams in Group B, the MS Dhoni-led team have always had the upper hand against SRH, PBKS and RCB.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



CSK fans, are you happy with the squad? 🤔



#IPLAuction #IPL2022 #TATAIPLAuction Here is the Chennai Super Kings' squad after the IPL 2022 mega auctionCSK fans, are you happy with the squad? 🤔 Here is the Chennai Super Kings' squad after the IPL 2022 mega auction 💥CSK fans, are you happy with the squad? 🤔#IPLAuction #IPL2022 #TATAIPLAuction https://t.co/iEM7ZgZ8D6

CSK have won 12 out of 16 matches against SRH. They have defeated PBKS 15 times in 25 encounters. Lastly, in matches against RCB, the defending champions have won 20 out of 31 matches.

#2. Play street-smart cricket

MS Dhoni has been the mastermind behind CSK's success through the years

The four-time IPL champions have a style of play and approach to the game that is totally different from any other franchise. One cannot have too much of a plan against a team like this. With their fluid, relaxed approach, they know when to float and when to sting.

Moreover, the presence of MS Dhoni is a great advantage for any team to have. The 'Thala' is one of the most successful skippers in the league and is the architect behind CSK's nine IPL Finals appearances.

With multi-faceted players, unique strategies, and a dogged attitude, MS Dhoni's team will be the one to beat at IPL 2022.

#3. Know how to win a 10-team tournament

CSK won the IPL in 2011

The newly-announced format is similar to the one used in 2011, when 10 teams featured for the first time in the cash-rich event. In that edition of IPL, the teams were divided into two groups. There were 70 league games and four playoff matches. But all the teams were placed in the same points table.

That year also, the prestigious tournament was won by the Chennai-based team after they defeated RCB in the Final. That triumphant side was led by the same captain - Dhoni. Another player from that edition who is still with CSK is West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Then, as now, they were seeded in Group B. Other teams in the 2011 Group B included Kochi Tuskers Kerala, KKR, RR and RCB.

With no glaring flaws in their squad, the four-time winners will seek to recreate their triumph from the last time IPL was a 10-team event.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat