IPL 2022: 3 reasons why CSK will make it to the playoffs

Defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have always believed in backing their players, despite age being a factor. The so-called 'Dad's Army' have been one of the most successful IPL sides and a lot of credit for the same must go to the way they have shown experience in crunch situations.

The strategy was clear for the Men in Yellow going into the IPL 2022 auction - get back as many players as you can. Although they failed in their bid to bring back Faf du Plessis, CSK did manage to win the bidding for their trusted stars like Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.

With the likes of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad retained, CSK have a majority of their core that managed to bag the title last year. On that note, here are three reasons why the Men in Yellow will make it to the playoffs in the upcoming IPL season.

#3 Quality all-rounders

Although CSK will miss the services of Deepak Chahar due to injury, they have other quality all-rounders that will fit the billing. Ravindra Jadeja came of age in the past few seasons as a batter and has shown the ability to take on more responsibility with the bat.

In 16 games last season, Jadeja scored 227 runs at a stunning average of 75.66 and a staggering strike-rate of 145.51. Moeen Ali is another all-rounder who has been a utility pick for the franchise. Replacing Suresh Raina at No. 3, Ali played a number of counter-attacking knocks that changed the complexion of the game.

With Shivam Dube added to the roster and Dwayne Bravo having shown glimpses of his all-round brilliance last season, CSK can count on their all-rounders in the upcoming season.

#2 Experienced batting line-up

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis had a sensational opening partnership throughout last season. Gaikwad won the Orange Cap and will be keen to back it up with another prolific season.

Although the defending champions lost Du Plessis to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL auction, they seem to have got a bargain in the form of Devon Conway. The Kiwi opener has proved his mettle in the shortest format of the game, having scored 3765 runs in 115 T20s at an impressive average of 43.77. Gaikwad and Conway could form another superhit opening partnership for the Men in Yellow.

The likes of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu, along with the Midas touch of MS Dhoni, form a strong middle-order full of experience. This could quite be the recipe for the Men in Yellow posting huge totals on the board consistently.

#1 Big-match temperament

Having been to the playoffs almost every season barring one in 2020, CSK have shown that they have the temperament to turn up on big occasions.

Winning four titles is no mean feat and Dhoni and his men have proved time and again that when it comes to handling tough situations, they are pioneers of it. With this almost certainly being Dhoni's last IPL season, CSK would like to give the Indian legend a fitting farewell by winning a record-equalling fifth title.

