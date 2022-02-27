IPL 2022: 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals would be pleased with the auction

Delhi Capitals have built a squad of 24 players after the two-day IPL mega auction on February 12-13. They had already retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel ahead of the bidding war.

At the auction, their biggest acquisitions were Shardul Thakur (₹10.5 crores), Mitchell Marsh (₹6.5 crores), and David Warner (₹6.25 crores).

Delhi will be pleased with their performance as they have been able to build a strong core of players. After faltering in the knockout stages in the last three seasons, they will be optimistic about their chances this time.

The Delhi Capitals team management and owners would be delighted with the way they conducted themselves at the bidding table. There are 3 main reasons for this. Let's look at them closely.

#3 Delhi Capitals invested in young Indian talent

The most successful teams in the history of IPL have always had a strong Indian core. Mumbai Indians are well known for scouting rare talents, while Chennai Super Kings have persisted with a few trusted players over the years. Delhi themselves have improved a lot ever since their youngsters started getting more opportunities in the side.

Delhi Capitals retained a strong Indian core, probably the strongest after Mumbai Indians, ahead of the IPL mega auction. Their three most expensive Indian acquisitions at the auction were Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, and Khaleel Ahmed.

They also purchased Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Sarfaraz Khan. All three of them have immense talent in their specific skillsets but have suffered in the recent past, either due to fitness or form issues.

They have also invested in a couple of youngsters from the U-19 World Cup winning team - captain Yash Dhull and left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal. They could end up as long-term investments for the Delhi-based franchise.

#2 Delhi Capitals acquire Australian sensation Mitchell Marsh

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh set the stage on fire at this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The team showed faith in him to bat at number 3. And wasn't that move successful!

Marsh scored 185 runs in 6 matches at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 147. He was awarded the Player of the Match in the final for his outstanding innings of 77* off 50 balls against New Zealand.

He also had a good season in the Big Bash League (BBL) - scoring 347 runs in 8 innings at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 143. The Scorchers won their 4th BBL title, becoming the most successful team in the tournament.

Marsh could be the perfect replacement for Iyer at number 3. He can anchor the innings or play a more aggressive role as per the match situation. A top 5 of Warner, Shaw, Marsh, Pant, and Sarfaraz will be one of the best constructed batting units on paper in this IPL.

#1 Delhi Capitals find suitable replacement for Shikhar Dhawan

David Warner started his journey in the IPL with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) way back in 2009. In 55 matches for Delhi, he has scored 1435 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 133.

He was eventually released ahead of the 2014 mega auction. He went on to become the face of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the next seven years, leading them to an IPL title in 2016.

Many thought that Warner was nearing the end of his batting prime after the last IPL, where he was removed as SRH captain and dropped twice in the middle of the season.

However, he proved his doubters wrong and came up with an exceptional performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Shaw and Warner's opening partnership is potentially the most destructive in the entire league. Having an all-time IPL great in Warner at the other end will also help Shaw in playing his natural game.

