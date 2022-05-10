IPL 2022: 3 reasons why CSK captain MS Dhoni will play a few more IPL seasons

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have endured a difficult campaign in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Affected by a preseason (and midseason) captaincy change and key players' lack of form, the Men in Yellow are all but eliminated from playoff contention.

CSK captain MS Dhoni, who reclaimed the reins as Ravindra Jadeja struggled to cope with the added pressure, has been one of the team's best performers this year. Although many expected him to be dead weight with the bat, the 40-year-old has notched up 163 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.6 and a strike rate of 139.32.

Questions about Dhoni's future have been swirling around CSK and the IPL for a few years now, but it seems like the old warhorse has a lot left in the tank. Here are three reasons why MSD will play a few more IPL seasons.

#3 MS Dhoni is as fit as ever

Despite being 40 years old, MS Dhoni remains one of the quickest runners between the wickets and one of the safest glovemen behind the stumps. This was evident even as recently as CSK's game against the Delhi Capitals, where he sprinted a pair of twos in the last over of the innings without breaking a sweat.

As long as Dhoni is fit and delivering, there's no reason to bring up his age. Unlike other players who have struggled to keep themselves in shape since retiring from international cricket, the former Indian skipper has continued to live up to the high standards he has set over the years. He seems to have at least a few more years at the top level left in him before his body decides to give him problems.

#2 MS Dhoni remains a lethal pace hitter

MS Dhoni's game against spin has deteriorated over the last few years. He hasn't been able to produce big shots as often and has even found rotating strike an arduous task. This is largely because Dhoni has been chained to the crease and hasn't been able to pick spinners from the hand. However, his game against pace remains as solid as ever.

Dhoni has been severe on several bowlers at the death in IPL 2022. He took 16 runs off four balls delivered by Jaydev Unadkat to take CSK over the line in an incredible finish and has turned in valuable cameos when operating against the fast bowlers in the end overs.

CSK have recognized Dhoni's shortcomings and have used him almost exclusively as a pace hitter at the death. Finding players with the Super Kings skipper's ability at the death is a notoriously challenging task, and he holds real value to the franchise even though he isn't in his prime.

#1 CSK need MS Dhoni the captain

Jadeja's failure as captain has left CSK without a recognized leader for the future. Players like Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu are nearing the end of their careers, while others like Moeen Ali have suffered a dip in form of late. Ruturaj Gaikwad might be too raw to be handed the reins, especially on the back of a torrid start to IPL 2022.

The responsibility of leading the side has fallen to Dhoni once again, either until CSK can acquire a captain at the auction or until Gaikwad is ready to take on the role. The smooth transition Dhoni wanted hasn't quite panned out, and he's had to take matters into his own hands.

MSD has expressed a desire to finish on a high with CSK and has even claimed that he wants his last game for the franchise to be at Chepauk. Since both seem unlikely to happen in the immediate future, Dhoni could be around for a few more years.

